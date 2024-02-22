  1. Skip to content
Conflict Zone Special - Guest: Nancy Pelosi

February 22, 2024

In an exclusive interview with Tim Sebastian from the Munich Security Conference 2024, senior Democrat Nancy Pelosi talks about the wars in Gaza and Ukraine and tensions over Taiwan.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ckNi
Deutschland | Münchener Sicherheitskonferenz | Nancy Pelosi und Tim Sebastian
Image: Monika Martin/DW

Pelosi says Israel has a "right to protect itself", but should also "be careful about the civilians." She believes Ukraine must win in its fight against Russia: "victory must be soon." And on China, she declares: "We have to work with them where we can, but we cannot let them isolate Taiwan." On the upcoming US election, Pelosi says: "Joe Biden has wisdom, knowledge, judgement", while she is barely willing to use the name of Donald Trump.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 28.02.2024 – 19:30 UTC
THU 29.02.2024 – 00:30 UTC
THU 29.02.2024 – 03.30 UTC 
THU 29.02.2024 – 08:30 UTC
THU 29.02.2024 – 13.30 UTC 
THU 29.02.2024 – 16:30 UTC
THU 29.02.2024 – 23.30 UTC 
FRI 01.03.2024 – 06:30 UTC
FRI 01.03.2024 - 10:30 UTC
SAT 02.03.2024 – 21:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5