Conflict Zone Special - Guest: Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi says Israel has a "right to protect itself", but should also "be careful about the civilians." She believes Ukraine must win in its fight against Russia: "victory must be soon." And on China, she declares: "We have to work with them where we can, but we cannot let them isolate Taiwan." On the upcoming US election, Pelosi says: "Joe Biden has wisdom, knowledge, judgement", while she is barely willing to use the name of Donald Trump.

