Cobalt Rush - The Shadow Side of Going Green
Heat, drought, floods. The climate crisis has arrived in Europe. To ensure that driving remains possible while the CO2 footprint is reduced, the automotive industry has turned to a solution: the rapid and comprehensive switch to electric cars. The EU Commission has decided on the same solution.
Now, not just Tesla, but Volkswagen, Volvo, Peugeot and Renault are all investing tens of billions of euros in electromobility. And electromobility requires batteries. But many of these batteries contain an extremely problematic raw material: Cobalt. Mined in the form of ore, 65 to 70 percent of global cobalt production is located in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
This film shows the dark side of cobalt mining. Child labor is just one of many problems. The entire sector is riddled with corruption. Soil is contaminated and people's health and lives are put at risk. China's market dominance is driving Europe into a dangerous dependency.
Faced with the gigantic problems posed by the coveted raw material, the EU is looking for other ways to get its hands on cobalt. The film asks an uncomfortable question: should mines in Europe be reopened?
Broadcasting Hours:
Part 1:
DW English
TUE 18.07.2023 – 01:15 UTC
TUE 18.07.2023 – 04:15 UTC
TUE 18.07.2023 – 18:15 UTC
WED 19.07.2023 – 09:15 UTC
THU 20.07.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 22.07.2023 – 08:15 UTC
SUN 23.07.2023 – 13:15 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
WED 19.07.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 22.07.2023 – 08:15 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3
Part 2:
DW English
TUE 25.07.2023 – 01:15 UTC
TUE 25.07.2023 – 04:15 UTC
TUE 25.07.2023 – 18:15 UTC
WED 26.07.2023 – 09:15 UTC
THU 27.07.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 29.07.2023 – 08:15 UTC
SUN 30.07.2023 – 13:15 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
WED 26.07.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 29.07.2023 – 08:15 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3