 Climate glossary: Cutting through the COP26 jargon | Environment | All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 29.10.2021

Environment

Climate glossary: Cutting through the COP26 jargon

Climate action is complicated, and there will be lots of talk about 1.5 degree pathways, abatement strategies and carbon lock-ins at the UN climate conference in Glasgow. What does it all mean?

A flaming CO2 sign in front of chimneys

COP26 in Glasgow will be the most pivotal UN climate summit since the Paris COP in 2015

As the COP26 summit tries to act on the climate emergency, observers will benefit from a basic knowledge of the technical climate terms and idioms underpinning debate. Indeed, what does COP even stand for? From the Anthropocene to the UNFCCC, here's a glossary of key terms that will pepper dialogue in Glasgow as the world comes together to save the planet.

1.5 C pathway

A climate mitigation pathway consistent with limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels by 2100. Climate scientists regard this temperature rise as the best-case warming scenario. Not just energy and transport, but economic growth, technological developments and lifestyle are factored into pathways consistent with 1.5 C of warming. 

Adaptation

Finding ways to adjust to the impacts of human-induced climate change, including extreme weather. The idea is to moderate the harm, for instance, by constructing housing away from locations vulnerable to wildfire or sea level rise. Climate finance will be vital for funding adaptation measures. 

Anthropocene

Human activity has had such an impact on the climate and the environment that it has led to a new geological epoch: the Anthropocene. The mid-20th century is regarded as the moment that human activities transformed the Earth system, especially through rapidly increasing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.    

Carbon budget

The amount of greenhouse gas emissions humanity can emit this century and still keep temperature rise to 1.5 degrees. Carbon budgets also relate to the emission limit — and associated carbon credits or permits — set as part of a cap and trade scheme. Entities need to surrender permits equal to their emissions. When they break their budget, they need to splash out for more credits.

Carbon capture and storage (CCS)

Reducing carbon emissions to tackle global warming by capturing the CO2 produced by power generation or industrial activity, and then transporting it to store deep underground.

Watch video 01:26

World's largest carbon capture plant opens in Iceland

Carbon intensity

A measure often used by developing countries when addressing emissions reductions, it measures the CO2 released per unit of economic output, which is most often measured as gross domestic product (GDP).

Carbon lock-in 

Existing fossil fuel-based energy systems have been so dominant that they inhibit efforts to introduce alternative energy. Carbon lock-ins happen when coal-, gas- and oil-fired energy create an inertia that inhibits the transition to zero emission alternatives. This understanding can prompt policymakers to consider early retirement of existing high-emissions infrastructure.

Carbon neutrality

Balancing emitted CO2 by removing the equivalent amount from the atmosphere through sequestration in carbon sinks — including soil, forests and oceans. As these sinks are damaged, or cut down in the case of forests, emissions need to be equally cut to maintain carbon neutrality.

Carbon tax

Under a carbon tax, the government sets a price that emitters must pay for each ton of greenhouse gas they emit. A carbon tax differs from carbon trading in that it provides a higher level of certainty about cost, but not about the level of emissions reduction to be achieved. 

Carbon trading 

Also known as cap and trade, this market-based incentive to meet carbon reduction targets caps green house gas emissions and divides them into tradeable emission permits, or carbon credits. If a company overextends its credits, it will have to buy more from an entity that lowered emissions and has carbon credit in the bank. The lower the emissions, the lower the costs; and the higher the profit. 

Climate justice

The world's poorest and most vulnerable people, and future generations, will suffer the worse climate change impacts. Climate justice aims to equitably and fairly share the burdens of climate change through broad investment in mitigation, adaptation and sustainable development.  

CO2 price

As part of an emissions trading scheme, the carbon price can refer to the cost of emissions per ton, or the cost of carbon credits. The higher the carbon price, the bigger the incentive to cut emissions, meaning it is also a gauge of the economic cost of mitigation. A carbon price also refers to the rate of a carbon tax, which puts a price on emissions.

Watch video 02:50

Greta Thunberg: 'Germany is the fourth biggest emitter of CO2 in history'

COP

The Conference of the Parties is the supreme body of UN conventions, including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. All States that are Parties to the Convention are represented at the COP, during which they review implementation of targets set in the Paris Agreement, for example, and decide how to better achieve climate mitigation measures. 

Decarbonization

The process by which countries, individuals or other entities aim to achieve zero fossil carbon emissions largely associated with electricity, industry and transport.

Mitigation

Reducing green house gas emissions and increasing greenhouse gas sinks to limit global heating.

Net-zero

Balancing the amount of GHGs emitted with the amount removed from the atmosphere. This balancing should include actual emission cuts, not just offsets by planting trees to create carbon sinks, for example — which is sufficient for carbon neutrality.   

Paris Agreement

The first-ever universal, legally binding global climate change agreement adopted at the Paris climate conference (COP21) in December 2015. It established a global framework to avoid dangerous climate change by limiting global warming to well below 2 C, and preferably to 1.5 C.

United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) 

In 1992 at the Earth Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, 154 states signed a convention to combat "dangerous human interference with the climate system" by reducing green house gas concentrations in the atmosphere. The 1997 Kyoto Protocol first enshrined the measures under the UNFCCC, before it was superseded by the Paris Agreement of 2015.

  • Near the village of Rema in Ethiopia, photovoltaic panels are mounted by a water tank to provide drinking water for the village

    Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities

    Drinking water from the sun

    The village of Rema in Ethiopia operates a solar pump with a connected water tank. The well is far away from the village, and the water used to have to be piped to the village with a diesel pump. But this was often broken or there was not enough fuel. Since 2016, a solar pump has been supplying water to the 6,000 inhabitants, many of whom also need the water for their fields.

  • Solar kiosk in Olkiramatian, near Lake Magadi in Kenya

    Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities

    Recharging cellphones without a power grid

    Most people in rural regions in East Africa have no access to the power grid. Increasingly, popular solar kiosks like this one in Olkiramatian, Kenya can provide electricity. For a small fee, the solar power from the roof is used to charge cellphones, for example. In this way, people can stay in touch, make money transfers by phone or check the market prices for their vegetables.

  • A horse stands in front of a farmer's house in Miraflores in Nicaragua as electricians sets up solar panels on the roof.

    Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities

    Power for campesinos

    Here in Miraflor, in northern Nicaragua, people make their living from coffee cultivation and traditional agriculture. Until 2013, this area had no electricity at all. Then local electricians installed solar panels on the homes of over 600 families. Local farmers or "campesinos" now have enough electricity for light, refrigerators and TV.

  • Housing development in Freiburg, Germany with low-energy consumption and photovoltaic panels

    Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities

    Solar panel communities

    This housing development in Freiburg, southern Germany, generates more energy than the residents here consume. Built 20 years ago, it has become a model for urban development. With good insulation, cleverly-utilized ventilation, solar roofs and heat pumps, more and more old houses are now being converted into energy-plus houses. This saves money and helps protect the climate.

  • Adults and children with a microgrid solar panel on a flat roof in Bangladesh

    Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities

    Reaching rural areas with micro-grids

    The startup SOLshare gives people in rural Bangladesh access to cheap and clean electricity through self-sufficient micro-grids, and creates an additional source of income for them. Households with solar systems are connected to others who do not yet have access to the grid. Solar power can also replace diesel and kerosene during power outages.

  • Children's hospital in Haiti with solar panels covering the roof

    Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities

    Solar power fighting COVID

    This hospital in Tabarre, a suburb of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, is powered by this rooftop solar installation. At 710 kilowatts, it is the largest in the country. Coronavirus patients are cared for here, and all medical equipment runs on solar power. Thanks to the system, around €50,000 ($59,000) is saved on diesel power every year.

  • George Ndubi stands in front of the solar panels

    Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities

    Mini-grid for an entire village

    The Kenyan village of Talek has 1,500 inhabitants and has had solar power since 2015. The photovoltaic system with an output of 50 kilowatts is located on a small field, and the batteries are housed in the small building next to it. George Ndubi looks after the private solar power plant with mini-grid, which can supply up to 300 customers with electricity.

  • A man and his child in front of the solar panels in the desert

    Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities

    Solar oasis

    Water is scarce in the Egyptian desert. This makes the solar power plant in the El-Wahat el-Bahariya Oasis all the more important. It powers the water pump, without which farming would be impossible here. As with everywhere else in the desert, the farmers have to keep clearing sand from the solar panels.

  • International school in Copenhagen at sunset at the water with solar panels along the front of it

    Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities

    Climate neutral by 2025

    The Danish capital, Copenhagen, wants to be climate neutral by 2025, which is why more and more areas in the city are being used to produce renewable energy. The solar panels on the front of this school, for example, generate electricity. In addition, car traffic in the city is being restricted, e-mobility is being promoted, wind farms are going up and more and more houses are being renovated.

  • Group photo in the city of Saerbeck with visitors from the US in front of a solar panel park

    Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities

    International exchange of ideas

    The small town of Saerbeck in western Germany generates more electricity with solar, wind and biomass power than its 7,200 citizens consume. The energy park is now a model for other small communities around the world. Here, a delegation from the US visits for ideas to implement back home.

    Author: Gero Rueter


