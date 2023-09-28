Degrowth: Slowing Growth for the Environment

More and more climate activists and political decision-makers are calling for a reduction in global economic activity. Many believe this degrowth is the only way to save the planet. But how would it actually work?

Crystal meth: Iraqis falling under the influence of drugs

A lot of young people in Iraq have little prospects. With the country devastated by war and economic crises, many turn to drugs as an escape.

Akashi: Japan's family-friendliest city

Japan is facing a population decline crisis. The city of Akashi is showing the benefits of family-friendly policies and is bucking the nationwide trend, with a rising birthrate.

Global Teen South Africa

Siya lives in Soweto, South Africa, and would like to go into politics one day or found a record label. His favorite destination is Paris, because he's a romantic at heart and loves fashion.

