  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Nagorno-Karabakh
Ukraine
Migration
GlobalizationGlobal issues

Degrowth: Slowing Growth for the Environment

September 28, 2023

More and more climate activists and political decision-makers are calling for a reduction in global economic activity. Many believe this degrowth is the only way to save the planet. But how would it actually work?

https://p.dw.com/p/4WvRi
Deutschland | Anti-G7 Protest in München
Image: Sachelle Babbar/ZUMA/picture alliance

 

Also on Global Us:

 

DW Magazin Global Us vom 02.10.2023 - Irak Drogenkonsum
Image: ZDF

Crystal meth: Iraqis falling under the influence of drugs

A lot of young people in Iraq have little prospects. With the country devastated by war and economic crises, many turn to drugs as an escape.

 

 

 

DW Magazin Global Us vom 02.10.2023 - Japan Akashi
Image: WDR

Akashi: Japan's family-friendliest city

Japan is facing a population decline crisis. The city of Akashi is showing the benefits of family-friendly policies and is bucking the nationwide trend, with a rising birthrate.

 

 

 

DW Magazin Global Us vom 02.10.2023 - Global Teen Südafrika Siya
Image: DW

Global Teen South Africa

Siya lives in Soweto, South Africa, and would like to go into politics one day or found a record label. His favorite destination is Paris, because he's a romantic at heart and loves fashion. 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 02.10.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 02.10.2023 – 04:15 UTC
MON 02.10.2023 – 11:30 UTC
MON 02.10.2023 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 03.10.2023 – 23:30 UTC
WED 04.10.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 04.10.2023 – 21:30 UTC
THU 05.10.2023 – 17:30 UTC
FRI 06.10.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

FRI 06.10.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh ride a truck on their way to Kornidzor in Syunik region, Armenia, as thousands flee the region after Baku took control last week
Live

Nagorno-Karabakh: 'Republic' to be dissolved by January 2024

ConflictsSeptember 28, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Senegalese woman buys fish from a vendor in Casablanca's Medina market

Morocco: A magnet for migrant women?

Morocco: A magnet for migrant women?

MigrationSeptember 27, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

external

Afghanistan faces another winter of hunger

Afghanistan faces another winter of hunger

Food SecuritySeptember 28, 202302:36 min
More from Asia

Germany

Women clapping while wearing traditional costumes at Oktoberfest in Munich.

Germany: How safe is it for women at Munich's Oktoberfest?

Germany: How safe is it for women at Munich's Oktoberfest?

TravelSeptember 28, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Robert Fico, leader of the Smer-SD party, stands in front of a blue background printed with the year 2023 during an electoral TV debate, Bratislava, Slovakia, September 26, 2023

Election is a test of Slovakia's faith in liberal democracy

Election is a test of Slovakia's faith in liberal democracy

PoliticsSeptember 28, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A woman walks through La Palma airport in Spain with a trolley

Iran: Crackdown on women's rights fuels female brain drain

Iran: Crackdown on women's rights fuels female brain drain

MigrationSeptember 27, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Dark clouds roll past the US Capitol

US government shutdowns: A chronology

US government shutdowns: A chronology

PoliticsSeptember 28, 20239 images
More from North America
Go to homepage