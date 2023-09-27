  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Nagorno-Karabakh
Nature and EnvironmentPortugal

Climate change: Young people sue 32 European nations

September 27, 2023

Six young people from Portugal are taking European governments to court over an alleged failure to act quickly enough on climate change. The plaintiffs say the lack of immediate action is a breach of their human rights.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WrYs
Five of the six young people suing 32 European nations during a rally holding signs, the largest of which reads "Stand with the youth"
The six young people suing European governments say their rights were infringed by "having to live with a climate that is getting hotter and hotter"Image: Jean-Francois Badias/dpa/picture alliance

Six young Portuguese people brought a case to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Wednesday, alleging that 32 nations have failed to act on global warming.

The six, aged 11 to 24, claim they are suffering from  "having to live with a climate that is getting hotter and hotter."

What is behind the claim?

The complaint to the Strasbourg-based court was sparked by wildfires that hit Portugal in 2017, killing more than 100 people and destroying swaths of land.

Some of the plaintiffs say they have suffered allergies and breathing problems since the firesand that the conditions are likely to persist if nothing is done.

"European governments are not managing to protect us," said 15-year-old Andre Oliveira, one of the six who brought the suit. 

"We're on the front lines of climate change in Europe: even in February it's sometimes 30 degrees [Celsius or 86 Fahrenheit]. The heatwaves are getting more and more serious," he added.

The plaintiffs said all 27 European Union member states — along with Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Norway and Britain — have failed to sufficiently limit greenhouse gas emissions, damaging their lives and health.

Climate trial opens at European Court of Human Rights

They argue that the failure to act infringes on their rights to life and respect for private life under Articles 2 and 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

What do the claimants want?

National courts could be ordered to cut carbon dioxide emissions if the complaint is upheld.

"Today we will stand up at the ECHR to argue for our rights and our future," the applicants, who are all attending the hearing in person, wrote on social media.

Six lawyers represent the applicant, while more than 80 lawyers represent the accused countries.

Gerry Liston, one of the lawyers for the plaintiffs, has admitted that "taking on the legal teams of over 30 very well-resourced countries" would not be easy.

Portugal's legal team has told the court that it is dedicated to fighting climate change, and also that the applicants have not provided direct evidence of the direct impact on them.

The UK argued that the plaintiffs should have gone through national courts first and that since they are not nationals of the countries they are attacking, other than Portugal, the European Court of Human Rights should not yet have jurisdiction.

rc/sms (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A woman and four children, ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh, walk along the road from Nagorno-Karabakh to Kornidzor in Armenia.

Nagorno-Karabakh: Third of ethnic Armenian population flees

ConflictsSeptember 27, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Supporters of the military administration in Niger storm French air base

Niger: French withdrawal a further security risk

Niger: French withdrawal a further security risk

PoliticsSeptember 26, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

South Korean servicemen onboard military vehicles during a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of its armed forces

What's next for the South Korea-US defense pact?

What's next for the South Korea-US defense pact?

ConflictsSeptember 27, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

An Aurubis employee checking on copper coils in a company plant

Germany: Copper theft hits crucial infrastructure, business

Germany: Copper theft hits crucial infrastructure, business

BusinessSeptember 26, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Parents in the French suburbs are trying to build trust between local youths and the police.

Parents unite against violence in French suburbs

Parents unite against violence in French suburbs

SocietySeptember 27, 202306:01 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A woman walks through La Palma airport in Spain with a trolley

Iran: Crackdown on women's rights fuels female brain drain

Iran: Crackdown on women's rights fuels female brain drain

MigrationSeptember 27, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

An Apple logo on a smart phone with the Chinese flag and Huawei logo in the background

US-China tech war: Is Huawei's new chip a threat?

US-China tech war: Is Huawei's new chip a threat?

TechnologySeptember 25, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage