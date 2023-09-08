  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
G20
Beethovenfest
ClimateGlobal issues

Climate crisis: UN says world off course to meet Paris goals

September 8, 2023

A two-year evaluation of the 2015 Paris climate agreement goals found the world's efforts are falling woefully short. The UN warns "the window of opportunity" to tackle global warming "is rapidly closing."

https://p.dw.com/p/4W8NJ
Two firefighters tackling a fire in Greece
Extreme weather events are expected to get worse without more action to curb carbon emissionsImage: Alexandros Avramidis/REUTERS

The world is way off course to decrease global warming, the United Nations warned on Friday, urging for more action to phase out fossil fuels and achieve the 2015 Paris climate agreement goals.

"The Paris Agreement has driven near-universal climate action by setting goals and sending signals to the world regarding the urgency of responding to the climate crisis," the UN said in its first Global Stocktake Report. "While action is proceeding, much more is needed now on all fronts."

"The window of opportunity to secure a livable and sustainable for future for all is rapidly closing," it added.

The report, the result of a two-year evaluation of the Paris goals, will form the basis of the COP28 climate talks in Dubai later this year. 

Nearly 200 countries agreed during the 2015 Paris summit to limit global warming to no more than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. They also pledged to strive to limit the increase to 1.5 C.

Wildfires, heat waves, floods — the new normal?

Where is the world lagging behind?

In the report, the UN warned that the existing pledges to cut emissions caused by the burning of fossil fuels were insufficient to curb global warming. It added that over 20 gigatons of further carbon emission reductions were needed this decade.

It stressed the importance of committing to phase out fossil fuels, urging countries to cut coal use by 67-92% by 2030.

The UN also called for setting 2030 targets for expanding renewable energy, and ensuring that the financial system can fund climate action and support adaptation and damage.

"We know that the burden of response sits with 20 countries," said UN climate chief Simon Stiell, referring to the nations of the Group of 20 that account for about 80% of global emissions. The G20 are holding a summit this weekend in the Indian capital, New Delhi.

China, the United States, the European Union and India contribute over half of total emissions.

On Friday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told G20 leaders that they have the power to reset a climate crisis which he warned is "spinning out of control."

rmt/nm (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Headshot of Putin in the foreground, with Lavrov and a Russian flag just behind him, both out of focus.

Putin's self-isolation: Lavrov attends the G20

PoliticsSeptember 8, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Eritrean asylum seekers clash with police during a demonstration in Tel Aviv

Is Eritrea stoking conflicts between its migrants abroad?

Is Eritrea stoking conflicts between its migrants abroad?

SocietySeptember 8, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Kim Jong Un points to his left while sitting on the grass next to his daughter

North Korea marks 75 years of Kim dynasty rule

North Korea marks 75 years of Kim dynasty rule

PoliticsSeptember 8, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Human skulls

Skulls taken from colonial Africa set to return from Berlin?

Skulls taken from colonial Africa set to return from Berlin?

CultureSeptember 8, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A wolf

Wolves: Good for nature, but a danger for humans

Wolves: Good for nature, but a danger for humans

ScienceSeptember 8, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Supporters of Shiite Muslim leader Moqtada Sadr step on a LGBTQ rainbow flag

Iraq debates law on death penalty for same-sex relationships

Iraq debates law on death penalty for same-sex relationships

Human RightsSeptember 7, 2023
More from Middle East
Go to homepage