 Climate change is threatening the world′s mountain regions | All media content | DW | 10.12.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Environment

Climate change is threatening the world's mountain regions

Global heating is disrupting mountain ecosystems with consequences for everything from water supplies and agriculture to tourism and wildlife.

  • A 2019 photo shows the Aktogar Langgar Village of Datong Township, Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region

    Highly susceptible to climate change

    The world's mountains are rugged, but delicate. They have a huge impact on even distant lowlands but are highly sensitive to climate change. Temperatures are rising significantly faster in mountain areas, well outpacing other habitats. As a result, snow and glaciers are disappearing with consequences for water systems, biodiversity, natural disasters, agriculture and tourism.

  • A sign showing how far the Pasterze Glacier has receded since 2005

    Snow and permafrost: The big melt

    The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says lower elevation snow cover could fall by as much as 80% if emissions continue unabated. Glaciers, too, are retreating, with a similar melt expected in the European Alps at current levels of CO2 output. At least a quarter of the world's permafrost is in high mountain areas. As permafrost thaws, it will release vast amounts of greenhouse gases.

  • The Jahuacocha Lagoon in the Cordillera Huayhuash, in the department of Áncash in Peru

    There's something in the water

    The changing climate has a deep impact on water systems, but the effects change over time. Initially, glacier-fed river systems rise in flow with accelerated melting. But in areas with much-reduced glacier cover, such as Peru's Cordillera Huayhuash mountain range, rivers weaken due to less seasonal melt. Many areas with smaller glaciers have already hit that turning point.

  • A snowshoe hare peers out from under a tree

    Biodiversity: Shifting habitats

    Climate change has altered the make-up of wildlife in mountain areas. Some flora and fauna, including lowland bird species, are winners, as more areas open up for them to thrive. But this comes at a cost to species adapted to the cold, such as snowshoe hares in North America and snow leopards in Central and South Asia, which have to move higher up the mountains to survive.

  • Rescue crews search for missing people at the scene of a landslide in Ask, Norway

    Mountains and natural disasters

    Retreating glaciers and thawing permafrost make mountain slopes less stable, leading to more frequent rockfalls, landslides and flooding. Wildfires are on the rise, particularly in the western US, where snow is melting sooner. And melting glaciers will also release heavy metals, such as mercury, and other legacy contaminants.

  • A Buddhist stupa with prayer flags stands in front of the snowy peaks of Annapurna, 4600 meters above sea level

    Mountain ways of life threatened

    Almost 10% of the world's population lives in high mountain regions. But life there is becoming more marginal with worsening economic opportunities and a higher risk of natural disasters. The aesthetic, spiritual and cultural aspects of mountain landscapes are impacted, too. The Indigenous Manangi community in Nepal, for example, sees the loss of glaciers as a threat to their ethnic identity.

  • A man walks towards his plot of land where he grows corn and potatoes in Huaraz, Peru

    Economic costs

    As temperatures rise, mountain farming and tourism take an economic hit. Equally, high-altitude infrastructure — such as roads, railways, pipelines and buildings — suffer as the foundations on which it was built destabilize. In some areas, thawing glaciers have revealed mining opportunities, but taking advantage of this can cause other problems, like pollution.

  • An old ski club hut on the peak of Chacaltaya (5,395 meters), once home to the world's highest ski resort

    Winter tourism: snowless ski resorts

    Less snow and thawing permafrost have hurt the skiing, glacier tourism and mountaineering sectors. In Bolivia, which has lost half its glaciers over the last 50 years, the world's highest ski resort is a sad display of rusted ski lifts. Ski resorts are now relying on artificial snow at great environmental cost, while others are pivoting to alternative sports to account for shorter seasons.

  • Some countrypeople walk next to a potatoe plantation in Huatata, 50 kilometers from Cuzco, Peru

    Farmers adapting to changing mountain climates

    As glaciers shrink, ultimately reducing the amount of water that flows down to rivers and valleys, local farmers are facing lower agricultural yields. This is combined with reduced access to electricity as hydropower operations suffer. In Nepal, farmers are dealing with drying soils, making it harder to grow potatoes and fodder. But others are switching to new crops suitable for warmer climes.


  • A 2019 photo shows the Aktogar Langgar Village of Datong Township, Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region

    Highly susceptible to climate change

    The world's mountains are rugged, but delicate. They have a huge impact on even distant lowlands but are highly sensitive to climate change. Temperatures are rising significantly faster in mountain areas, well outpacing other habitats. As a result, snow and glaciers are disappearing with consequences for water systems, biodiversity, natural disasters, agriculture and tourism.

  • A sign showing how far the Pasterze Glacier has receded since 2005

    Snow and permafrost: The big melt

    The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says lower elevation snow cover could fall by as much as 80% if emissions continue unabated. Glaciers, too, are retreating, with a similar melt expected in the European Alps at current levels of CO2 output. At least a quarter of the world's permafrost is in high mountain areas. As permafrost thaws, it will release vast amounts of greenhouse gases.

  • The Jahuacocha Lagoon in the Cordillera Huayhuash, in the department of Áncash in Peru

    There's something in the water

    The changing climate has a deep impact on water systems, but the effects change over time. Initially, glacier-fed river systems rise in flow with accelerated melting. But in areas with much-reduced glacier cover, such as Peru's Cordillera Huayhuash mountain range, rivers weaken due to less seasonal melt. Many areas with smaller glaciers have already hit that turning point.

  • A snowshoe hare peers out from under a tree

    Biodiversity: Shifting habitats

    Climate change has altered the make-up of wildlife in mountain areas. Some flora and fauna, including lowland bird species, are winners, as more areas open up for them to thrive. But this comes at a cost to species adapted to the cold, such as snowshoe hares in North America and snow leopards in Central and South Asia, which have to move higher up the mountains to survive.

  • Rescue crews search for missing people at the scene of a landslide in Ask, Norway

    Mountains and natural disasters

    Retreating glaciers and thawing permafrost make mountain slopes less stable, leading to more frequent rockfalls, landslides and flooding. Wildfires are on the rise, particularly in the western US, where snow is melting sooner. And melting glaciers will also release heavy metals, such as mercury, and other legacy contaminants.

  • A Buddhist stupa with prayer flags stands in front of the snowy peaks of Annapurna, 4600 meters above sea level

    Mountain ways of life threatened

    Almost 10% of the world's population lives in high mountain regions. But life there is becoming more marginal with worsening economic opportunities and a higher risk of natural disasters. The aesthetic, spiritual and cultural aspects of mountain landscapes are impacted, too. The Indigenous Manangi community in Nepal, for example, sees the loss of glaciers as a threat to their ethnic identity.

  • A man walks towards his plot of land where he grows corn and potatoes in Huaraz, Peru

    Economic costs

    As temperatures rise, mountain farming and tourism take an economic hit. Equally, high-altitude infrastructure — such as roads, railways, pipelines and buildings — suffer as the foundations on which it was built destabilize. In some areas, thawing glaciers have revealed mining opportunities, but taking advantage of this can cause other problems, like pollution.

  • An old ski club hut on the peak of Chacaltaya (5,395 meters), once home to the world's highest ski resort

    Winter tourism: snowless ski resorts

    Less snow and thawing permafrost have hurt the skiing, glacier tourism and mountaineering sectors. In Bolivia, which has lost half its glaciers over the last 50 years, the world's highest ski resort is a sad display of rusted ski lifts. Ski resorts are now relying on artificial snow at great environmental cost, while others are pivoting to alternative sports to account for shorter seasons.

  • Some countrypeople walk next to a potatoe plantation in Huatata, 50 kilometers from Cuzco, Peru

    Farmers adapting to changing mountain climates

    As glaciers shrink, ultimately reducing the amount of water that flows down to rivers and valleys, local farmers are facing lower agricultural yields. This is combined with reduced access to electricity as hydropower operations suffer. In Nepal, farmers are dealing with drying soils, making it harder to grow potatoes and fodder. But others are switching to new crops suitable for warmer climes.


More in the Media Center

A picture shows water on a melting glacier, next to the 3,135 m Gornergrat (Gorner Ridge) above Zermatt, Swiss Alps, on June 30, 2015. AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)

Switzerland: The sound of melting glaciers 30.10.2021

Glacier and trekker from summit at Uhuru Peak, Kilimanjaro National Park, Tanzania, Africa PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: DavidxPoole 357-3071 Glacier and Trekker from Summit AT Uhuru Peak Kilimanjaro National Park Tanzania Africa PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright DavidxPoole 357

UN warns Africa's glaciers will melt by 2040 26.10.2021

Der Kilimandscharo (auch Kilimanjaro, Kilimandscharo-Massiv bzw. Mount Kilimanjaro und von 1902 bis 1918 Kaiser-Wilhelm-Spitze oder auch Wilhelmskuppe) ist mit 5.893 m (offiziell: 5.895 m) über dem Meeresspiegel das höchste Bergmassiv Afrikas. Das Massiv im Nordosten von Tansania hat mit dem Kibo den höchsten Berg des afrikanischen Kontinents. Elefant vor dem Kilimandscharo ** ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY, DEC. 17 ** A herd of elephants walk with Mt. Kilimanjaro in the background in this May 21, 2006 file picture in the Amboseli game park in Kenya. Africa's two highest mountains will lose their ice within 25 to 50 years, a local environmental group said Thursday. Ice will disappear from Mt. Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest mountain and Mt. Kenya, which is Africa's second highest if deforestation and industrial pollution is not stopped, said Fredrick Njau of the Kenyan Green Belt Movement.Mt

Living at the foot of a melting Mt Kilimanjaro 29.07.2021

### Verwendung ausschließlich im Zusammenhang der Reportage von Leonie March/Roger Jardine ### Sommer 2021 Hochland von Lesotho, Katse Dam Project Die armen Dörfer im Hochland von Lesotho profitieren wenig von den Staudämmen, die dem Land Einnahmen aus Wasserverkauf und Produktion von hydropower bringen.

World in Progress: Climate Talks and Lesotho Water challenges 10.11.2021

Read also

Rauch und Rohre

Climate change in 11 charts 02.11.2021

With COP26 underway, the climate crisis is in the spotlight. Here are the most important facts relating to how our planet has been changing.

Mount Kenia, Massiv, Kenia, Afrika

UN: Climate change threatens over 100 million people in Africa 19.10.2021

Africa accounts for less than 4% of greenhouse gas emissions, but is projected to be severely affected by climate change. A UN report said the continent's glaciers could all melt by the 2040s.

Statsminister i Island Katrn Jakobsdttir taler under topmoede med de nordiske statsministre i anledning af Nordisk Raads session i Folketingssalen paa Christiansborg, onsdag den 3. november 2021.. , Copenhagen Denmark *** Prime Minister of Iceland Katrn Jakobsdttir speaks during summit with the Nordic Prime Ministers on the occasion of the Nordic Councils session in the Folketing Hall at Christiansborg, Wednesday 3 November 2021, Copenhagen Denmark PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: RitzauxScanpix MadsxClausxRasmussenx cop111 spdk20211103-155235-L

Iceland's left-right coalition takes office for second term 28.11.2021

Prime Minister Katrin Jacobsdottir will focus on climate change as Iceland comes under threat from melting glaciers. Right-wing parties will try to keep the economy stable.

In der Eifel haben heftige Regenfälle und Dauerregen für Überschwemmungen und Überflutungen gesorgt. Im Ahrtal trat der Fluss vielerorts über die Ufer und überschwemmte nicht nur Keller sondern ganze Ortschaften. Im Bild die Straße zwischen Dernau und Walporzheim, die von den Fluten auf einem Abschnitt einfach mitgerissen wurde. Dernau, 15.07.2021

Can Germany's tourism industry adapt to climate change?  09.09.2021

This summer's devastating floods in western Germany hit some of the country's most-popular holiday spots. Experts say the sector must change quickly or pay the price.