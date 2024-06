Agriculture and mining are threatening forests in Zimbabwe. One environmental activist is on a mission to plant 1 billion trees by 2030 and reduce climate change.

Deforestation is a growing problem in Zimbabwe as agriculture and mining threaten the nation's trees. The southeast African country loses about 260,000 hectares (over 640,000 acres) of forest annually.

Takudzwa Ashley Mlambo, an environmental activist in Zimbabwe, is taking action. His Greater Green Project hopes to plant 1 billion trees by 2030.