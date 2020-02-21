Climate activists win Heathrow airport legal battle

Environmental campaigners won a court ruling on Thursday that will block London Heathrow airport from building a third runway.

It marks a major setback for the $18 billion (€16.4 billion) project that got the go-ahead for the extra runway from the UK government in 2018. Environmental activists and local authorities have been fighting the decision in the courts amid concerns over noise and emissions pollution.

The UK Court of Appeal said the UK's government agreement to the expansion was unlawful as it did not comply with climate change commitments it made when it signed up to the Paris Agreement.

Heathrow airport plans to appeal to the Supreme Court and it is "confident it will be successful." The judge on Thursday noted that the government had not sought permission to appeal the ruling in the Supreme Court.

kmm/rc (Reuters, AP, AFP)