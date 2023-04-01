  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Last Generation activists pour black liqiud into the Barcaccia fountain
The fountain is at the bottom of the Spanish Steps, a world-famous tourist attraction in RomeImage: Vincenzo Livieri/ZUMA Wire/IMAGO
ClimateItaly

Climate activists turn famed Roman fountain black

1 hour ago

Activists of the Last Generation group dyed Rome's "Fontana della Barcaccia" black to protest fossil fuels, seeking to draw attention to Italy's drought that has been linked to climate change.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PasP

Police in Italy arrested three climate activists who turned the water in the historic Baroque-style fountain at the foot of Rome's Spanish Steps black on Saturday.

The climate activist group Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) claimed responsibility, saying it was in protest against fossil fuels.

The famous 17th-century fountain, which has the shape of a boat, was designed by famed Italian sculptor Pietro Bernini and is today among the array of popular tourist destinations in Rome. Activists used a vegetable-based carbon liquid to dye the water black, before police arrested them.

"It is absurd that you are scandalized by gestures like these, while we are living through a drought emergency that has put agriculture, energy production... our own subsistence, in crisis," the activists wrote onn Twitter.

Rome's mayor Roberto Gualtieri condemned the action saying it does not help the environment.

To prevent the stone from absorbing the dye, authorities drained the water from the fountain..

Police approach one of the activist from the anti-climate change organisation Last Generation who poured liquid into the landmark 17th-century fountain, known to Romans as La Barcaccia
The protests in Italy are part of a series of actions across Europe to focus attention on climate changeImage: Vincenzo Livieri/ZUMA Wire/IMAGO

German climate activists fined for traffic disruption

Meanwhile, authorities in the German state of Baden-Württemberg said on Saturday 63 people had been fined a total of €7200 ($7800) for disrupting traffic.

Activists of the Letzte Generation (Last Generation) have held several demonstrations in Germany, including glueing themselves to roads or roping down bridges.

The fine for each activist will depend on the extent of the disruption caused.

It follows similar measures in the state of Bavaria. There, police have also placed some activists in so-called preventative detention.

In December, police raided eleven residences across Germany as part of an investigation into the climate activism group.

lo/jcg (AFP, dpa, EFE)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukraine counteroffensive: When will the mud season end?

Politics51 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Supporters of Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance throw stones at riot police.

Kenya protests: Tanzanian traders wary of impact to business

Kenya protests: Tanzanian traders wary of impact to business

Politics8 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A protester holds a National League for Democracy (NLD) flag during a demonstration outside the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok

Myanmar: What's next for Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD party?

Myanmar: What's next for Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD party?

Politics8 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Gerhard Richter

Gerhard Richter's gift to Berlin now on show

Gerhard Richter's gift to Berlin now on show

Arts9 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Election campaigning in central Helsinki, featuring a poster of prime minister and SDP leader Sanna Marin.

Finland: Chronic labor shortage could decide election

Finland: Chronic labor shortage could decide election

Business5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

People visit Qishla building after iftar meal during Ramadan in Baghdad

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

CultureMarch 31, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Overturned vehicles are seen next to flattened structures after a tornado swept through Coralville, Iowa, on March 31, 2023.

Several dead as powerful storms hit US

Several dead as powerful storms hit US

Catastrophe7 hours ago02:06 min
More from North America

Latin America

Gus Bianchi, co-founder of Deseo Zapatos, looks on as one of its shoemakers repairs a pair of extravagant shoes.

The designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

The designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

Equality7 hours ago01:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage