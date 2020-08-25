Claudia Schiffer is one of the world's most successful and highest-paid supermodels. She is also an actress and fashion designer.

German-born supermodel Claudia was discovered in 19877 and rose to fame after appearing on the covers of Elle, Vogue and in a Guess campaign. Her real breakthrough came when she was chosen by designer Karl Lagerfeld to become the new face of Chanel. The iconic blond, initially compared to Brigitte Bardot, has walked in fashion shows for the world's top designers and holds the record for the model with the most magazine covers. Schiffer was born in 1970 near Duisburg and is speaks German, English and French. She is known for her involvement with UNICEF where she has been a member of the Arts & Entertainment Committee and a UK Goodwill Ambassador.