Claudia Schiffer

Claudia Schiffer is one of the world's most successful and highest-paid supermodels. She is also an actress and fashion designer.

German-born supermodel Claudia was discovered in 19877 and rose to fame after appearing on the covers of Elle, Vogue and in a Guess campaign. Her real breakthrough came when she was chosen by designer Karl Lagerfeld to become the new face of Chanel. The iconic blond, initially compared to Brigitte Bardot, has walked in fashion shows for the world's top designers and holds the record for the model with the most magazine covers. Schiffer was born in 1970 near Duisburg and is speaks German, English and French. She is known for her involvement with UNICEF where she has been a member of the Arts & Entertainment Committee and a UK Goodwill Ambassador.

German supermodel Claudia Schiffer poses for photographers as she arrives for her book's signing event, in Paris, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Schiffer presented a book on her 30 years in fashion. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) |

Claudia Schiffer: Legendary 90s German supermodel turns 50 25.08.2020

With guidance from Karl Lagerfeld, the shy German teen became an iconic 1990s supermodel. Beneath the glamor, Claudia Schiffer was lauded as a disciplined professional. The "Ice Queen" maintains her cool at 50.

German model Claudia Schiffer displays a creation by Karl Lagerfeld for Chloé as part of his Spring-Summer ready-to-wear collection on October 11, 1994 in Paris. / AFP / Pierre VERDY (Photo credit should read PIERRE VERDY/AFP/Getty Images)

Claudia Schiffer: The supermodel at 50 25.08.2020

German-born supermodel Claudia Schiffer stood at the pinnacle of the fashion world during modeling's golden age. We review as she turns 50 on August 25.
23.02.2016 DW Doku 7734 - Peter Lindbergh 2

From Daft Punk to Chanel: Peter Lindbergh's photography 04.09.2019

One of the most influential fashion photographers of our time, Peter Lindbergh has died at the age of 74. Here are highlights of the German's works from a past traveling exhibition.
German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld walks with American model Cindy Crawford, left, and German model Claudia Schiffer, far right, on the stage after Chanel's 1992 spring and summer haute couture collections in Paris, France, Tuesday, Jan.26, 1993. The model at center right is unidentified. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau) |

8 of Karl Lagerfeld's models 20.02.2019

He turned German model Claudia Schiffer into a superstar, but she was not the only one. Many of the models hired by Chanel's legendary designer were also his muses. Here's how they paid tribute to their mentor.
Anonymous Anna Ewers and Keke Lindgard, Numero China, Paris, 2013 C-print on Fujiflex paper, limited edition of 7 70 x 100cm

Ellen von Unwerth: London retrospective celebrates feminist fashion photographer 04.05.2018

The work of the iconic German photographer known for images that capture playful, sensual and bold women is the subject a new retrospective, "Ladyland," that explores 30 years of empowering feminine image-making.

Peaches Rouilly-le-Bas, 2002 Black & white inkjet print, limited edition of 3 150 x 230cm

How Ellen von Unwerth's photography reveals genuine, liberated women 03.05.2018

One of the most celebrated fashion photographers of the past 30 years puts down her success to embracing, and not denying, female sensuality.
+++Bitte beachten Sie: eine Änderung, Ergänzung oder sonstige Bearbeitung der Cover ist nicht zulässig. Bei missbräuchlicher Nutzung behalten wir uns die jederzeitige Entziehung der Nutzungsbefugnis ausdrücklich vor. Zudem dürfen die Cover ausschließlich einmalig und nur zu Werbezwecken oder für redaktionelle Berichte über das Buch verwendet werden. +++ Claudia Schiffer dt von Claudia Schiffer

Claudia Schiffer book celebrates 30 years of modeling 21.08.2017

Despite self-described shyness, the German schoolgirl once teased for her long legs rose to become a top supermodel. A new book gathers Schiffer's best photos together and celebrates her iconic career.
*** Achtung: Nur im Rahmen der aktuellen Berichterstattung zu verwenden. Bild wird nach zwei Wochen ohne weiteren Hinweis gelöscht. Redaktionen sind angehalten, zeitnah Bildalternativen zu bestellen bzw. verbundenen Content aus den Angeboten der DW zu löschen. ***DW euromaxx 18.11.16_High Five Karls Musen

Karl Lagerfeld's muses 21.11.2016

Throughout his six-decade career, designer Karl Lagerfeld has always had a muse of the moment. From Vanessa Paradis to Claudia Schiffer and Keira Knightley - we look at five of his favorites. 
Wolfgang Joop Modeschau

Fashion designer Wolfgang Joop turns 70 18.11.2014

One of the most successful German fashion designers, Wolfgang Joop is an incredibly versatile creator who is continually reinventing himself.
French actress Audrey Tatou and French filmmaker Anne Fontaine attend the presentation of the film Coco Avant Chanel in Madrid, Spain, 04 May 2009. The film tells the story of Coco Chanel?s rise from her beginning to the heights of the fashion world. Photo: Kote Rodrigo/EFE +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Chanel film introduces Coco before the label 13.08.2009

With her fashion designs, Coco Chanel encouraged elegance, individuality and emancipation for women. A new film looks at the person behind the label that got a boost from German designer Karl Lagerfeld and his muse.

Claudia Still Mad For German Sausage 07.10.2005

Claudia Schiffer Wins Paparazzi Court Battle 23.06.2005

Supermodel Fights Global Poverty 09.06.2005
Tommy Krappweis, links, und Frank Beckmann, rechts, halten Bernd das Brot am Dienstag, den 16. Maerz 2004 waehrend einer Pressekonferenz des Adolf-Grimme Instituts in Essen. Die Sendung des Kinderkanals erhielt den Grimme-Preis Spezial. Weitere Grimme-Preise gehen unter anderem an Charlotte Roche, Wigald Boning, den Film Familienkreise (ARD), die Dokumentation Schleyer (ARD) und Das Wunder von Lengerich (SAT 1). Die besondere Ehrung erhaelt Kabarettist Dieter Hildebrandt fuer sein Lebenswerk. Die bedeutendsten deutschen Fernsehpreise werden am 3. April traditionell in Marl vergeben. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Give Us Our Daily Bernd 10.08.2004

Forget Claudia Schiffer, Boris Becker and Marlene Dietrich, Germany has a new star. His name is Bernd and he is a loaf of bread.
German model Claudia Schiffer with her husband Matthew Vaughan pose for the cameras outside a London Hospital with her new baby Casper, Wednesday Feb. 5, 2003. Casper was born Thursday Jan. 30, at the hospital. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Claudia's Baby Talk 20.06.2004

After giving birth to a son in 2003, German top model Claudia Schiffer is reportedly expecting a second child.

Germany in Brief 03.02.2003

Claudia Schiffer names her baby, the German government considers supplying Turkey with air-defense missiles, and more.
