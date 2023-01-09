Classical music on a small stage: Tiny house concert (1)

Classical music can be young and edgy. Steven Walker of the Beethovenfest Bonn invites bright, young stars to his Tiny House to talk, cook, and play music. In this episode, pianist Danae Dörken talks about child prodigies and professional pressure.

A Brilliant Pianist In this five-episode series, Beethovenfest Bonn’s director Steven Walter invites young stars from Europe’s classical music scene to his home. Alongside multidisciplinary artist Coco Elane, they welcome internationally renowned musicians to his tiny house in the Bonn countryside.





The first episode features pianist Danae Dörken, who began her classical music education at one of Germany’s most renowned musical institutions at the tender age of 11. There, she faced enormous pressure that prepared her for a global career. While staying in the tiny house, she talks about bloody piano keys, strategies to combat stage fright, and performing concerts in a refugee camp.



Later, in the middle of the night, she makes the house’s wooden halls shake with a rendition of Manuel de Falla’s Ritual Fire Dance. What emerges is an intimate discussion about the younger generation’s experiences in the world of classical music. Guests aren’t just bringing their instruments. They also share their favorite recipes, and the result is a cooking show that also features extraordinary private concerts.

The series airs over five dates: 2, 9, 16, and 23 and 30 September 2023.