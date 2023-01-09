  1. Skip to content
Classical music on a small stage: Tiny house concert (1)

September 1, 2023

Classical music can be young and edgy. Steven Walker of the Beethovenfest Bonn invites bright, young stars to his Tiny House to talk, cook, and play music. In this episode, pianist Danae Dörken talks about child prodigies and professional pressure.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VrIt
Steven Walter's Tiny House Concert
Image: Michael Staab

A Brilliant Pianist In this five-episode series, Beethovenfest Bonn’s director Steven Walter invites young stars from Europe’s classical music scene to his home. Alongside multidisciplinary artist Coco Elane, they welcome internationally renowned musicians to his tiny house in the Bonn countryside.


The first episode features pianist Danae Dörken, who began her classical music education at one of Germany’s most renowned musical institutions at the tender age of 11. There, she faced enormous pressure that prepared her for a global career. While staying in the tiny house, she talks about bloody piano keys, strategies to combat stage fright, and performing concerts in a refugee camp.

Later, in the middle of the night, she makes the house’s wooden halls shake with a rendition of Manuel de Falla’s Ritual Fire Dance. What emerges is an intimate discussion about the younger generation’s experiences in the world of classical music. Guests aren’t just bringing their instruments. They also share their favorite recipes, and the result is a cooking show that also features extraordinary private concerts.

Pianist Danae Dörken
Image: Michael Staab
Steven Walter (Beethovenfest Bonn), pianist Danae Dörken and musician Coco Elane
Image: Michael Stab/Beethovenfest Bonn

The series airs over five dates: 2, 9, 16, and 23 and 30 September 2023.

Bulgaria Demonstrations in front of the monument for the Soviet army in Sofia

Should Soviet monuments be dismantled?

The war in Ukraine reignites a debate: How should Soviet monuments in eastern Europe be dealt with?
CultureJuly 29, 202312:35 min
Man in Viking hat, person with braided mohawk, person in denim jacket, Maiden patch

How Wacken became a metal mecca

The summer festival drowns church bells with guitar riffs and enthusiastic metalheads in a town in Schleswig-Holstein.
CultureJuly 29, 202312:04 min
DW Arts Unveiled (Serienlogo Composite)

Arts Unveiled — Experiencing and understanding the art world

Arts Unveiled dives deep into the international creative scene, uncovering new ideas and explaining cultural phenomena that shape our history, present and future. Who are the artists? What are their greatest works of art? And how are they having an impact? Where can we find their exciting projects?

Arts Unveiled
