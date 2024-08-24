  1. Skip to content
Tiny House Concert - Pianist Kai Schumacher

August 24, 2024

A fresh take on classical music: Steven Walter, artistic director of the Beethovenfest Bonn, invites young stars to talk shop, cook and make music. This time: Pianist Kai Schumacher on classical music, pop and politics.

Komponist Kai Schumacher
Image: Michael Staab

This series features artistic director of the Beethovenfest Bonn, Steven Walter, multidisciplinary artist Coco Elane and rising stars of the European classical music scene. Walter and Elane host internationally acclaimed musicians at Walter’s Tiny House in the Bonn countryside to talk shop and make music.

Kai Schumacher actually wanted to become a rock star. It wasn't until he realized that classical music can also have pop-cultural references and even be political and critical of the system that he was able to embark on a career as a pianist. Kai starts the evening at the Tiny House with a Chilean protest hymn, then converts Steven's piano into a synthesizer and later analyzes the compositional beauty of a drinking song.

The Tiny House series features a young generation of artists talking about their experiences in the classical music world, performing their favorite pieces and discussing their favorite recipes. It’s part talk show, part cooking show and part intimate private concert.

About the show

DW Arts Unveiled (Serienlogo Composite)

Arts Unveiled — Experiencing and understanding the art world

Arts Unveiled dives deep into the international creative scene, uncovering new ideas and explaining cultural phenomena that shape our history, present and future. Who are the artists? What are their greatest works of art? And how are they having an impact? Where can we find their exciting projects?

