The World Youth Choir sings Beethoven

The World Youth Choir Image: DW

Together with Deutsche Welle, the Beethovensfest puts on the "Campus-Projekt” every year as part of the festival - musical, democratic, diverse! In 2024, the World Youth Choir, accompanied by the Bundesjugendorchester, performed Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, as well as "Nine,” a commissioned work by star composer Tan Dun. The Oscar award winner from China is the artistic and emotional lynchpin for the choir this year. He has been accompanying it on its tour through Germany and the Netherlands. The World Youth Choir currently brings together 41 nations and 85 singers from 17 to 26 years old, selected by a jury each year.

Felicity from Ghana Image: DW

The 2024 ensemble includes: Felicity Afia Awuah from Ghana, Kevin Hernandez Toledo from Mexico and Dariia Holiatina from Ukraine, who’s been living in exile in southern Germany for over two years. We visit the three of them in their hometowns and accompany them from the first day of rehearsal to the finale, the big performance at the Bonn Opera House. We talk to them about their expectations, desires and fears. About stage fright, nights spent on the bus and friendships that last. And about the big question plaguing many people in their generation: Should they stay or go?

Dariia from Ukraine Image: DW

Because they’re all from politically unstable countries, where war or economic states of emergency prevail. A generation struggling in a world that seems to be falling apart! Now they’re taking on the challenge of Beethoven: How will Felicity, Kevin and Dariia shape up? The show in Bonn is the triumphant end to a long journey, the culmination of the intense weeks the World Youth Choir spent coming to grips with Beethoven.