Clara Schumann year, part two

This hour, music by house guests of Robert and Clara Schumann: Brahms, Mendelssohn and Chopin.
"Imagine that the circle of people that Clara and Schumann knew included Brahms, Chopin, Mendelssohn, and that's mind-blowing," says pianist Danae Dörken. "But also I think that today we still don't know who these people are going to be a hundred years from now. So maybe we musicians are in contact with these people and we just don't feel it because in the end, they didn't feel it either. So whom we spend time with and what inspires us is our own choice."
Pianist Danae Dörken grew up in Germany and spent her summers on the Greek island of Lesbos. Her sister Kiveli Dörken is also a pianist, and the two founded a music festival on Lesbos in 2015. That was at the height of the refugee crisis in Europe, with many people landing on the island.
The sisters reacted, offering refugees free tickets to their festival and performing in the camps.
"I think just giving people who might be in despair or maybe also in a life-threatening situation that short moment of hope and happiness when we play something to them, sharing their emotions while you play and they listen, is something that we musicians should definitely do," Danae Dörken told DW.
Felix Mendelssohn
Fantasy in F-sharp Minor, op. 28 (excerpt)
Frederic Chopin
Sonata No. 3 in B Minor, op. 88
Performed by:
Danae Dörken, piano
Recorded by Deutsche Welle (DW) at DW headquarters in Bonn on June 15, 2019
Clara Schumann
From the Six Songs op. 23 from Jucunde by Hermann Rollet:
Johannes Brahms
From the Vier ernste Gesänge (Four Serious Songs) op. 121:
Performed by:
Arttu Kataja, baritone
Paulina Tukiainen, piano
Recorded by Deutsche Welle (DW) in the Theater in the Ballroom in Bonn on June 1, 2019
