  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Euro 2024KenyaIsrael-Hamas
Nature and EnvironmentUnited States of America

'Cicadapocalypse' — a rare natural event explained

Derrick Williams
June 17, 2024

It’s a natural event of biblical proportions: the biggest "invasion" of cicadas in over 200 years has hit the United States. Two so-called "broods" are emerging from the ground at the same time, creating massive swarms as loud as lawn-mowers.

https://p.dw.com/p/4hAfP
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from around the world

More on Nature and Environment from around the world

Why Europe and America’s dying forests could be good news

Why Europe and America’s dying forests could be good news

Germany's forests are rapidly declining, but a more resilient and diverse ecosystem is emerging.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 14, 202413:29 min
Graphic depiction of H2 element. "Pipe dream" written in the bottom left-hand corner

The EU's ambitious hydrogen bet

The EU is betting on hydrogen despite a lot of drawbacks. Is the strategy overblown? If so, why? Planet A explores.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 24, 202413:29 min
Thumbnail Planet A | Why electric planes may never go big

Why electric planes may never go big

Electric planes are quiet, cost-effective, and could solve pollution. Planet A flew in the first certified e-plane.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 17, 202411:33 min
Show more