'Cicadapocalypse' — a rare natural event explained
Derrick Williams
06/17/2024
June 17, 2024
It's a natural event of biblical proportions: the biggest "invasion" of cicadas in over 200 years has hit the United States. Two so-called "broods" are emerging from the ground at the same time, creating massive swarms as loud as lawn-mowers.