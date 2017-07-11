Chun Doo-hwan: Ex-South Korea dictator dies aged 90

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The former military strongman ruled the country for eight years after seizing power in 1979. He later received a commuted death sentence for his brutal suppression of pro-democracy protests.
Chun Doo-hwan was convicted of treason over the deadly suppression of pro-democracy protests in Gwangju
Former South Korean President Chun Doo-hwan has died at the age of 90, according to local reports Tuesday.
Chun was suffering from multiple myeloma, a blood cancer which was in remission. He passed away at his Seoul home, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.
The former general took power in a coup in 1979 and ruled until 1988. He was later convicted over the 1980 massacre of pro-democracy protesters and sentenced to death. However, he later received a pardon in a drive for national reconcilliation.
