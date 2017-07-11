Chun Doo-hwan: Ex-South Korea dictator dies aged 90

Former South Korean President Chun Doo-hwan has died at the age of 90, according to local reports Tuesday.

Chun was suffering from multiple myeloma, a blood cancer which was in remission. He passed away at his Seoul home, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

The former general took power in a coup in 1979 and ruled until 1988. He was later convicted over the 1980 massacre of pro-democracy protesters and sentenced to death. However, he later received a pardon in a drive for national reconcilliation.

