Christo

Bulgarian-born American artist Christo is known for his large-scale, experiential art projects in public spaces, including his wrapping of the Reichstag in Berlin in 1995.

Artist Christo partnered with his wife, Jean-Claude, for much of his career, until her death in 2009. Both had been born on the same day: June 13, 1935. Some of their most memorable joint works include the wrapping of Berlin's Reichstag (1995) and of the Pont-Neuf bridge in Paris (1985), a 24-mile (39-kilometer) piece called "Running Fence" in Northern California (1976) and "The Gates," a series of bright orange flagged suspended throughout New York City's Central Park (2005). After Jean-Claude's death, Christo continued creating public works meant to be viewed and walked on or into for free by the public, including his "Floating Piers" in northern Italy (2016). This page collates DW content on Christo.

The wrapping of the Arc de Triomphe as part of an art installation by the late artist Christo is seen on September 16, 2021 in Paris, France (Photo by Vincent Koebel/NurPhoto)

Christo's dream: Wrapped Arc de Triomphe opens in Paris 18.09.2021

With the protective barriers removed from around the famous arch, people can get up close to the transformed war memorial.

Workers wrap the Arc de Triomphe monument, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Paris. The L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped project by late artist Christo and Jeanne-Claude will be on view from, Sept.18 to Oct. 3, 2021. The famed Paris monument will be wrapped in 25,000 square meters of fabric in silvery blue, and with 3,000 meters of red rope. (AP Photo/Rafal Yaghobzadeh)

Arc de Triomphe wrapped as Christo gets final wish 15.09.2021

Celebrated late artistic duo Christo and Jeanne-Claude had first planned to wrap the Parisian landmark 60 years ago. Now, the project has finally been realized.

General view of the Arc de Triomphe being wrapped early Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Paris. The L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped project by late artist Christo and Jeanne-Claude will be on view from, Sept. 18 to Oct. 3. The famed Paris monument will be wrapped in 25,000 square meters of fabric in silvery blue, and with 3,000 meters of red rope. (AP Photo/Rafal Yaghobzadeh)

Arc de Triomphe: Paris monument wrapped in Christo art tribute 13.09.2021

The installation is the realization of the late artist's dream — transforming the Paris landmark into "a living object" and creating a tribute to the city that captivated him.
The Arc de Triumph (Project for Paris, Place de l'Etoile – Charles de Gaulle) Wrapped Collage 2018 in two parts12 x 30 1/2 and 26 1/4 x 30 1/2 (30.5 x 77.5 cm and 66.7 x 77.5 cm) Pencil, charcoal, wax crayon, fabric, twine, enamel paint, photograph by Wolfgang Volz, hand-drawn map and tape

Christo wrap of Arc de Triomphe in Paris set for September 15.06.2021

The artist was renowned for his wrapped large-scale art. Delayed due to COVID-19, the date for the posthumous realization of his project has been confirmed.
Christo and Jeanne-Claude's art collection auctioned

Christo and Jeanne-Claude's art collection auctioned 18.02.2021

Sotheby's auction house in Paris has Christo and Jeanne-Claude's personal art collection up for auction. A sketch for their work "The Umbrellas" sold for five times the estimated value.
Verhuellungskuenstler Christo gestorben: Archivfoto: CHRISTO, Kuenstler, Portraet, PortrÅ t, Portrait, angeschnittenes Einzelbild, Einzelmotiv, Pressekonferenz der Installation BIG AIR PACKAGE des Kuenstlers Christo im Gasometer Oberhausen, 15.03.2013. Â | Verwendung weltweit

Cultural legends who died in 2020 29.12.2020

Sean Connery, Kirk Douglas, Christo and Ennio Morricone. In this picture gallery, we bid farewell to iconic figures who died in 2020.
The Reichtags Building wrapped in the installation by Christo and Jeanne-Claude

Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag': A symbol of freedom 25 years on 24.06.2020

Artistic duo Christo and Jeanne-Claude fought long and hard to wrap the German Reichstag building in their signature fabric. Photographer Wolfang Volz recalls the ultimate highs and lows.
Erstmals ohne Bauzaun präsentiert sich der verhüllte Reichstag am Sonntag in Berlin. Bei strahlendem Sonnenschein nutzten tausende Besucher die Möglichkeit zu einem Besuch des Christo-Kunstwerks. (COLORplus)

Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag': Revisiting the iconic installation 25 years later 24.06.2020

It took Christo and Jeanne-Claude nearly a quarter of a century to realize their dream of wrapping the long-ruined former German parliament. The project transformed the landmark back into a symbol of freedom.

Christo's proposed wrapping of the Arc de Triomphe (AFP/Christo and Jeanne-Claude - 2018 Christo/Andre Grossmann )

Christo and his large-scale artworks 31.05.2020

The Bulgarian-American artist was renowned for wrapping building and landscapes. A tribute to Christo, who died at the age of 84.
25.11.2015 ARCHIV - Der Künstler Christo geht am 25.11.2015 in Berlin im Reichstag durch die Ausstellung «Verhüllter Reichstag» und an einem Modell des verhüllten Reichstages vorbei. Foto: Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa (zu dpa-Kurzbiografie Christo - Meister der Großinstallationen vom 16.06.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

'Wrapped Reichstag' artist Christo dies, aged 84 31.05.2020

He was most famous for wrapping huge buildings and spaces, such as the Reichstag in Berlin and Paris' Pont-Neuf. American-Bulgarian artist Christo has died at the age of 84.
ARCHIV - Das Künstlerpaar Christo und Jeanne-Claude präsentieren am 15.07.2006 in der Rostocker Kunsthalle erstmals aktuelle Entwürfe zu ihrem neuesten Projekt «Over the River», einer Verhüllung des Flusses Arkansas im US-Bundesstaat Colorado. (zu dpa Künstler Christo gibt Fluss-Projekt «Over the River» in Colorado auf vom 26.01.2017) Foto: Jens Büttner/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Christo exhibitions: Berlin to open, Paris postpones 06.05.2020

In June, artist Christo turns 85, yet this special birthday is marked by the coronavirus pandemic. In Paris, an exhibition and a new wrapping project were postponed, but in Berlin, Christo fans can rejoice.
ARCHIV - 02.07.2016, Frankreich, Paris: Autos fahren über die Champs-Elysees unweit des Arc de Triomphe. Verpackungskünstler Christo will im kommenden Jahr den Triumphbogen in Paris verhüllen. Die Aktion soll im Frühling 2020 stattfinden, teilte das Zentrum nationaler Monumente (CMN) mit, das die Sehenswürdigkeit verwaltet. (zu dpa Christo will Pariser Triumphbogen verhüllen) Foto: Peter Kneffel/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

World culture: Must-see events in 2020 28.12.2019

From Beethoven to Rammstein, Raphael and Christo: 2020 has a lot to offer in concert halls, museums, arenas and cities across the globe.
01.07.2019, Frankreich, Paris: Aktivisten von P.A.I.N. (Verband (Prescription Addiction Intervention Now), halten vor der Pyramide des Louvre-Museums ein Banner mit der Aufschrift Take down the Sackler name und protestieren damit gegen die Verbindungen des Museums zur Pharmaunternehmer-Familie Sackler. Der Louvre in Paris hat Tafeln mit dem Namen der umstrittenen Pharmaunternehmer-Familie Sackler entfernt. Damit reagierte das Museum auf Proteste von Künstlern, die den Louvre aufgefordert hatten, sich von dem amerikanischen Konzern zu distanzieren, dessen Schmerzmittel Oxycontin als eine Hauptursache der Opioid-Krise in den USA gilt. (zu dpa Pariser Louvre entfernt Namen von umstrittenem US-Mäzen) Foto: Stephane De Sakutin/AFP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

When criticism against questionable sponsors changes the art world 26.07.2019

Museums are distancing themselves from patrons with unethical business ties: The Sackler name is being erased from the world's top institutions, and now businessman Warren Kanders has resigned after months of protests.

18.06.2016 ****** Besucher gehen am 18.06.2016 über orangefarbenen Stoff auf schwimmenden Stegen vor Paratico im Rahmen des Projekts The Floating Piers von Christo auf dem Lago d'Iseo in Italien. Christo hat einen Steg von Paratico zur Insel San Paolo bauen lassen und Steg und Ufer mit Stoff verhüllt. Das Kunstprojekt von Christo auf dem oberitalienischen See wird am 18.06. eröffnet und läuft bis zum 03.07.2016. dpa | Verwendung weltweit Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler

A behind-the-scenes look at how Christo walked on water 26.03.2019

A new documentary about the 81-year-old artist best known for wrapping things in fabric premieres in Berlin. It offers a look into turbulent making of "The Floating Piers" installation.

