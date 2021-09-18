Bulgarian-born American artist Christo is known for his large-scale, experiential art projects in public spaces, including his wrapping of the Reichstag in Berlin in 1995.

Artist Christo partnered with his wife, Jean-Claude, for much of his career, until her death in 2009. Both had been born on the same day: June 13, 1935. Some of their most memorable joint works include the wrapping of Berlin's Reichstag (1995) and of the Pont-Neuf bridge in Paris (1985), a 24-mile (39-kilometer) piece called "Running Fence" in Northern California (1976) and "The Gates," a series of bright orange flagged suspended throughout New York City's Central Park (2005). After Jean-Claude's death, Christo continued creating public works meant to be viewed and walked on or into for free by the public, including his "Floating Piers" in northern Italy (2016). This page collates DW content on Christo.