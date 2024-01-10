Chris Christie drops out of US presidential race

Christie, a fierce Donald rump critic, announced he's ending his Republican presidential bid just days before the party's first nominating contest in Iowa.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie announced Wednesday that he was suspending his presidential campaign.

Christie has faced intense pressure to drop out of the Republican presidential primary race as critics of former President Donald Trump work to unite behind an alternative candidate.

"My goal has never been to be just a voice against the hate and division and the selfishness of what our party has become under Donald Trump," Christie said at a town hall in New Hampshire.

"I've always said that if there came a point in time in this race where I couldn't see a path to accomplishing that goal, that I would get out," he said. "And it's clear to be tonight that there isn't a path for me to win the nomination, which is why I'm suspending my campaign tonight for president of the United States."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley are the top contenders still standing in the race to challenge Trump for the Republican nomination.

Christie, who was the most outspoken anti-Trump candidate, had the support of just 2% of Republicans in a nationwide Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Tuesday.

This is a developing news story more to follow...