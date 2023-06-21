  1. Skip to content
Chinese air carrier group sails through Taiwan Strait

22 minutes ago

Amid heightened tensions over the sovereignty of the island, Taipei's Defense Ministry said the Shandong aircraft carrier's movements were being "monitored."

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ss8N
Chinese navy's Liaoning aircraft-carrier
The Shandong also passed through the Taiwan Strait as recently as MayImage: Liu Fang/Xinhua/picture alliance

China's Shandong aircraft carrier led a group of warships through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said.

Amid heightened tensions over the island China claims as its own, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said the Shandong, commissioned in 2019, had traveled in a southerly direction through the western part of the strait. In response to the move, the ministry said it had sent "appropriate forces" to monitor the activities.

China ramps up sea, air operations

Beijing has increased sea and air incursions in recent years around self-ruled Taiwan.

"A Chinese Communist Shandong aircraft carrier group passed through the west side of the Taiwan Strait in a southerly direction today June 21," the ministry said in a statement.

"The [Taiwanese] military was closely monitoring our territorial air and sea movements and will respond accordingly," the statement added.

Last month, Taiwan also reported the Shandong's presence in the strait.

Blinken says he is in Beijing 'to strengthen high-level channels of communication'

Biden compares Xi to a dictator

In March 2022, the Shandong passed through the Taiwan Strait, just hours before the Chinese and US presidents were due to talk by phone.

The development comes less than a day after US President Joe Biden likened Chinese President Xi Jinping to a dictator.

Unlike most countries, the United States doesn't agree with Beijing's claim to sovereignty over Taiwan, but nor does it agree with Taipei's claim of independence, and Washington does not have diplomatic relations with the island, merely "a robust unofficial relationship," according to the US State Department.

jsi/sms (AFP, Reuters)

US State Dept on US-Taiwan relations

www.state.gov
A Ukrainian serviceman of 68th Oleksa Dovbush hunting brigade patrols a street in the recently retaken village of Blahodatne, Ukraine, Saturday, June 17, 2023.

Ukraine updates: Kyiv 'destroying the enemy,' Zelenskyy says

Conflicts6 minutes ago
