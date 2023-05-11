China's Shengshan ghost island village fascinates tourists
Over the course of decades, nature has reclaimed an abandoned island village in the East China Sea.
Completely overgrown
Like in the fairy tale of "Sleeping Beauty," a lush layer of plants has entirely covered the houses in Houtouwan, a former fishing village on Shengshan Island in the East China Sea.
Remote island village
Up to 2,000 people, most of them fishermen, once lived in the remote and difficult-to-access small town on the rocky coast of Shengshan, some 90 kilometers (55 miles) off the coast of Shanghai.
Abandoned by residents
When their hard work no longer brought in enough money, more and more residents gave up their homes and moved away in the 1990s. The remoteness made supplying the island community simply too difficult.
Back to nature
Since then, nature has gradually reclaimed the place, blending the vacant, slowly decaying cottages into the forested coastal landscape.
Few villagers remain
Only a handful of villagers remained — too few to put a stop to nature. In 2018, five people are said to have lived in the village, doing without running water and electricity.
Unique vegetation
However, the unique vegetation around the houses — overgrown mainly with ivy and vines — now attracts the occasional visitor to the village.
Popular on Instagram
Photographers and tourists have made the place a popular Instagram spot. Unlike other "lost places," Houtouwan can largely be explored freely. Former residents now earn their money by hosting people on day trips.
Tourists welcome
Island authorities initially asked for the place to be left alone, but tourists are now expressly welcome. In addition to viewing platforms, accommodation has even been set up on the island for guests from the mainland.
Jungle village
But the return of people — at least during the day — cannot put a stop to nature's efforts to reclaim the village. These days, large parts of Houtouwan are only accessible with the help of a machete.