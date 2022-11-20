  1. Skip to content
This file photo taken on November 13, 2022 shows health workers near a residential area under lockdown due to Covid-19 coronavirus restrictions in Beijing.
Health workers seen near a residential area in BeijingImage: NOEL CELIS/AFP
CatastropheChina

China reports first coronavirus death in 6 months

14 hours ago

China has recorded its first COVID death since May. An 87-year-old man died in Beijing as daily infections in the country reached 24,000.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JnKJ

China has announced its first death from coronavirus in almost half a year as stringent new measures are imposed in the capital, Beijing, and across the country to prevent new outbreaks.

The National Health Commission on Sunday reported the death of an 87-year-old Beijing man —  the first since May 26 — adding that it had recorded more than 24,000 infections throughout the country over the previous day.

The last death was reported in Shanghai, which witnessed a major spike in COVID-19 infections over the summer.

While the world is adjusting to living with the coronavirus, China has held on to its firm "zero-COVID'' policy aimed at wiping out infections through mass testing, case tracing, lockdowns and quarantines.

China still bets on 'zero-COVID' policy

Earlier this month, Beijing suddenly announced its most significant easing of coronavirus restrictions yet, including a reduction of quarantine times for international arrivals.

However, there were no relaxations in the  "zero-COVID" approach, even as it has led to massive social and economic consequences.

In a sign that China's reopening three years into the pandemic may yet be interrupted, residents in Beijing — where 621 daily cases were reported Sunday — were told not to travel between city districts.

A large number of restaurants, shops, malls, office and apartment blocks have also been shuttered or isolated.

Various parks, sports halls and gyms are closed.

Meanwhile, the southern city of Guangzhou — a hotspot of the current spread — recorded 8,000 new infections on Sunday, leading to a general screening in the district of Haizhu where about 1.8 million people reside.

The megacity had seen demonstrators, irked over a renewed lockdown, clash with the police last week.

Abandoned dogs find new homes

dvv/jcg (AFP, AP)

A general view inside the stadium before the match, with a veiled spectator looking on

World Cup 2022: Football begins in Qatar

Sports6 hours ago
