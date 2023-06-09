  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate change
BusinessChina

China registers low inflation as stocks slump

41 minutes ago

China's economy grew, but indicators show demand is weakening, with factory activity falling in May.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SMXv
Chinese transport vehicle delivering containers to port warehouse
China has registered low inflation for May amid a drop in both exports and domestic demandImage: Wang Chun/CFOTO/picture alliance

Inflation in China stayed low in May, according to official figures published on Friday.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2% on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). This was slightly above the figure from April, 0.1%.

Chinese stocks were also flat on Friday amid worries about the health of the world's second-largest economy, despite stocks rallying in Hong Kong and other parts of Asia.

Chinese interest rates low

China has kept interest rates low compared to other major economies.

On Thursday, top economist and government advisor Liu Yuanchun called for regulators to cut borrowing costs to make it easier for small and medium-sized private businesses to secure financing.

He said that many large state-owned firms had loan rates lower than 1.8%, while many private businesses had to pay nearly 9%.

"It'll be better if the rate cut comes as a part of a package of support policies," Liu said on the sidelines of the Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai.

DW Business

China's six largest state-owned commercial banks lowered interest rates for savers on Thursday in order to boost spending in the country at the request of the central bank.

Factory gate prices fell 

The producer price index (PPI) dropped 4.6% in May, which is the biggest drop since 2016.

PPI has fallen for eight months in a row due to low domestic demand and falling commodity costs.

Exports also decreased in May, state media reported earlier in the week.

Analysts have pointed to the risk of deflation as China's property sector remains saddled with debt and a spurt of growth that followed the removal of COVID-19 restrictions begins to slow down.

sdi/lo (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Six VVER-1000 pressurized light water nuclear reactorsmake the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Station the largest NPP in Europe and among the top 10 largest in the world, July 9, 2019.

Ukraine updates: Nuclear plant still getting water — IAEA

Politics27 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

In Lagos car drivers are waiting at the filling station; a banner is displayed to advertise diesel available

Nigeria: Will ending fuel subsidies boost the economy?

Nigeria: Will ending fuel subsidies boost the economy?

BusinessJune 7, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

UN special envoy Noeleen Heyzer meeting Myanmar military general Min Aung Hlaing

UN Myanmar special envoy set to depart — What now?

UN Myanmar special envoy set to depart — What now?

Politics20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Pilots in a Chinese fighter jet

Germany fears ex-pilots share secrets with China

Germany fears ex-pilots share secrets with China

PoliticsJune 8, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A migrant rescued by a merchant vessel is helped to disembark from a Malta Armed Forces patrol boat

EU countries agree on plan for stricter asylum reforms

EU countries agree on plan for stricter asylum reforms

Migration14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Visitors discover images and models of the Neom project during an expo in Riyadh.

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

PoliticsJune 7, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search by the FBI of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida

US: What is the Trump classified documents case about?

US: What is the Trump classified documents case about?

Crime6 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

external

Turning the tide on coral reef destruction

Turning the tide on coral reef destruction

Nature and EnvironmentJune 8, 202303:26 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage