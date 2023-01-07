  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pope Benedict XVI
War in Ukraine
Israel
Jack Ma
Jack Ma, seen in Hong Kong in 2016Image: Bobby Yip/File Photo/REUTERS
BusinessChina

China: Jack Ma gives up control of fintech giant Ant Group

47 minutes ago

Chinese businessman Jack Ma is to cede voting rights at the Ant Group in an overhaul prompted by a government crackdown. Ma has largely disappeared from view after criticizing the regulation of tech companies in China.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Lqey

Well-known Chinese enterpreneur Jack Ma is expected to relinquish most of his voting rights at the financial technology firm Ant Group as the company restructures in line with a regulatory crackdown.

A statement from the company on Saturday indicated that Ma's previous control over more than 50% of voting rights would be reduced to 6.2%.

What did the company say?

The company said it was adjusting its ownership structure so that "no shareholder, alone or jointly with other parties, will have control over Ant Group."

"The adjustment is being implemented to further enhance the stability of our corporate structure and sustainability of our long-term development," the Ant statement said.

Ten people — including the founder, management and staff — will "exercise their voting rights independently", it said.

Why has the overhaul taken place?

Beijing regulators scuppered the company's massive planned initial public offering in Hong Kong in 2020 after Ma, in a speech at a summit in Shanghai, accused financial authorities of stifling growth.

The restructuring aims to bring the company into line with the financial watchdogs' demands.

Some analysts say Ma's relinquishing of control could clear the way for the company to revive its IPO, but Chinese financial regulations regarding such structural changes mean that the Ant Group will likely have to wait up to three years to list.

How China is reining In its tech titans

What is the Ant Group?

Ant, founded by Ma in 2014, operates Alipay, the world's largest digital payments platform. The platform is used by hundreds of millions of people every month in China and elsewhere.  

It is also involved in consumer lending and insurance products distribution,

The Ant Group is an affiliate company of the multinational technology company Alibaba Group, also founded by Ma, which operates the popular shopping platforms Taobao and Tmall. Alibaba was also hit with a record $2.75 billion (€2.58 billion) fine for alleged unfair practices under the regulatory crackdown.

Ma, a former English teacher, has kept a relatively low profile since the IPO was torched, with Thai media recently reporting his presence in Bangkok.

He has seen his fortune fall by around half to an estimated $25 billion in the ensuing two years.

tj/jcg (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Jack Ma, founder of the Alibaba Group

China: Alibaba founder Jack Ma appears for first time since government crackdown

China: Alibaba founder Jack Ma appears for first time since government crackdown

Billionaire Jack Ma had not been seen in public since he slammed China's financial regulatory system in a speech at a Shanghai forum in October.
BusinessJanuary 20, 2021
China Evergrande Group

Investment in China growing despite government crackdown

Investment in China growing despite government crackdown

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China in the first six months of the year jumped 28.7% from the same period last year. But a real estate crisis and a government crackdown on tech firms are likely to slow growth.
BusinessNovember 9, 202101:26 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A women with a blue knit cap

Life returns to shelled-out district of Kharkiv

Conflicts15 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan address political parties' leaders in Dar es Salaam State House Tanzania

Tanzanian president ends ban on opposition rallies

Tanzanian president ends ban on opposition rallies

Politics23 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Chinese lawyer and citizen journalist Zhang Zhan

China: Zhang Zhan's prison letter offers hope and fear

China: Zhang Zhan's prison letter offers hope and fear

Press FreedomJanuary 5, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Polish President Andrzey Duda, speaking at a podium in front of a large, vertical Polish flag

Poland pressures Germany on war reparations

Poland pressures Germany on war reparations

Politics6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Human figures are depicted in fragments of the Parthenon Marbles on display in the British Museum.

British Museum confirms talks over Parthenon Marbles

British Museum confirms talks over Parthenon Marbles

Culture23 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

An aid worker opens a box of humanitarian goods bound for Syria at the Bab al-Hawa border crossing.

UN aid to Syria: A political football?

UN aid to Syria: A political football?

Politics7 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

The front end of the BMW i Vision Dee (Digital Emotional Experience) concept car is shown during a BMW keynote address at CES 2023

What's going on at CES 2023, the biggest US tech show

What's going on at CES 2023, the biggest US tech show

BusinessJanuary 5, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of deforested area of Amazon rainforest

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

PoliticsJanuary 3, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage