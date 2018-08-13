 China investment slows as economy cools | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 14.08.2018

Business

China investment slows as economy cools

The Chinese economy is showing more signs of weakness, with the pace of investment slowing to levels not seen since 1996. Official data revealed that domestic consumption also failed to meet expectations.

Chinese building workers (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Bradshaw)

Fixed-asset investment growth in China slowed more than expected to 5.5 percent in the first seven months of the year, official data showed Tuesday.

Analysts said the slower pace was also a result of Beijing's crackdown on lavish local government borrowing for projects to boost growth.

The Asian nation has been facing a delicate balancing act, aiming to shift its economic expansion drive away from investment and exports toward private consumption, while at the same time battling a mountain of debt.

Watch video 03:09
Now live
03:09 mins.

What is China's investment focused on?

The central bank is pumping more money into the financial system and urging commercial lenders to offer more loans at cheaper rates to small businesses.

Slowing sales

Tuesday's data also revealed that retail sales missed expectations as Chinese consumers appeared more reluctant to spend on everything from cosmetics to big-ticket items such as home appliances and furniture.

Lower sales growth was recorded despite a broad import tax cut that kicked in last month.

It was not immediately clear if consumer reluctance was due to local conditions or worries about the country's trade conflict with the United States.

But a Reuters poll of Chinese consumers found that nearly one in three considered not buying US products anymore, with some already boycotting items made in America.

Watch video 01:15
Now live
01:15 mins.

Is China's growth bubble ready to burst?

hg/jd (Reuters, AFP)

Opinion: Germany's response to China's shopping spree is long overdue

The German government has blocked Chinese investors from taking stakes in two German companies. The move is less about protectionism and more about equal opportunities, writes Andreas Becker. (27.07.2018)  

Trade tensions hit Chinese growth

China's economic growth slowed in the second quarter, adding to the many challenges Beijing faces amid a mounting tariff battle with Washington and weakened global demand for its exports. (16.07.2018)  

Is China's growth bubble ready to burst?  

What is China's investment focused on?  

