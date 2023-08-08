  1. Skip to content
China exports take deepest plunge since 2020

48 minutes ago

Chinese exports in July have fallen by the highest percentage seen since the beginning of the COVID pandemic. Weaker demand from Europe and the US is weighing on post-pandemic economic recovery.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ut23
A Chinese Yuan on a map
Data reflects the deepest trade plunge experienced by China in yearsImage: La Nacion/ZUMAPRESS/picture alliance

Sales of Chinese products to foreign markets in July sank year-on-year by 14.5%, according to official customs data released Tuesday. The slump is adding pressure on China's leadership to provide stimulus as the world's second-largest economy tries to get back on track.

The July 2023 export data is the deepest drop since the 17.2% plunge that was reported in January-February of 2020, when the economy came to standstill at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the end of last year, after officials removed growth-killing zero-COVID measures,, China experienced a brief economic boost. 

However, the latest trade figures indicate how China's post-Covid recovery has run out of steam.

Shrinking global demand 

Chinese exports have been in constant decline since October, apart from a brief rebound in March and April. In June, exports also heavily declined, dropping by over 12% year-on-year. 

The weakened international demand for Chinese goods can be attributed to the threat of recession in the United States and Europe, combined with persistent high inflation. 

Exports to the top destination for Chinese goods, the US, dropped by over 23% year-on-year in July, the customs data showed. 

Meanwhile, imports into China shrunk by 12.4% in July for the ninth straight month, in a sign that domestic demand has fallen from a cliff.

"The weak trade figures highlighted the sluggish external demand, while (importers) refrained from purchasing goods for domestic production and investment," Ken Cheung Kin Tai, an analyst at Mizuho Bank, told AFP news agency. 

China's unemployed youth

China tries to stimulate economy 

The world's second-largest democracy reported  a growth of only 0.8% in the second quarter of 2023, adding pressure on Chinese leaders to shore up business and consumer activity.

Last month China's State Council released a 20-point plan to increase consumption across the housing, culture and tourism sector while encouraging people to buy electric vehicles.

The central bank in recent weeks cut several interest rates in the hope of reviving the economy.

However, the ruling Communist Party is yet to announce any large-scale stimulus spending or tax cuts.

Meanwhile, youth unemployment has touched a record high of more than 20%.

The property sector also feels the weight of the sluggish economy as developers are failing to complete housing projects triggering protests and mortgage boycotts from buyers.

China's leadership has promised change but warned that it now faces "new difficulties and challenges" as well as "hidden dangers in key areas."

Beijing is hoping for a 5% growth this year — one of the lowest targets set by the country in decades.

ns/wmr (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Passengers prepare to board a train at a railway station in Beijing, China, on December 8, 2022

What next for China's economy as COVID curbs eased?

While stock markets rallied when Beijing relaxed virus restrictions, many experts think the recovery will be delayed. Between now and then, more trouble is likely for global supply chains and fresh inflation risks.
BusinessDecember 10, 2022
An aerial view of the flooded streets of Ljubljana

How rain turns into destructive floods

Science18 hours ago
Esther, a survivor of an attack by al-Qaida on the US Embassy in Nairobi in 1998, speaks to DW 25 years later.

US Embassy blasts: Kenyan victims plead for help 25 years on

Terrorism20 hours ago02:44 min
Security personnel stand guard in front of Pakistan's lower house, the National Assembly

Pakistan: Rights groups slam 'pro-military' legislation

Politics19 hours ago
German soldiers and armored vehicles in Niger

Niger: A German foreign policy miscalculation?

Conflicts17 hours ago
An aerial picture of the town of Le Sequestre

French energy shift: small green projects take on big energy

Business1 hour ago
Megan Rapinoe stands on the pitch arms akimbo

World Cup: Megan Rapinoe exits without fanfare or regrets

Soccer21 hours ago
A picture of some parrots in a tree in the Amazon rainforest

Amazon deforestation falls as leader meet for key summit

Climate34 minutes ago
