China denies reports of ban on iPhones

September 13, 2023

Chinese officials have dismissed reports of a ban on state employees using iPhones and other foreign-made communication equipment. However, Beijing does say it has concerns about Apple devices.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WHV8
Tourists shop at the renovated Apple Store flagship Store on Nanjing Road pedestrian Street in Shanghai, China, August 24, 2023.
Mere media reports of China restricting iPhone use at some levels was enough to send Apple's share price tumbling at pace last weekImage: CFOTO/picture alliance

The Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday said it had not banned iPhones and other foreign mobile devices in government and state companies, in response to recent media reports.

However, the ministry did say it had noted media exposure of security incidents related to the Apple smartphones.

Just the rumor of Chinese restrictions, stemming from two media reports last week in the US, had sent Apple's shares tumbling

What the foreign ministry said

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press conference there was no ban on officials purchasing or using foreign phones, including iPhones.

"China has not issued laws, regulations or policy documents that prohibit the purchase and use of foreign brand phones such as Apple's," Mao said.

However, the official did say there had been a string of security incidents that had stoked concern.

"The Chinese government attaches a great importance to information and cybersecurity, and treats both domestic and foreign-funded enterprises in the same way and on an equal footing," Mao said.

He added that Beijing hoped all mobile phone companies would strictly abide by its laws and regulations, as well as "strengthen information security management."

Reports of restrictions led to run on Apple shares

Shares in Apple slumped last week after reports that China had placed significant restrictions on iPhones at government offices and state-backed entities.

A report that China had banned the use of Apple smartphones in central government agencies initially surfaced in the Wall Street Journal.

Bloomberg News later reported that China had broadened the ban to government-backed agencies and state companies — a substantial prohibition given China's centrally planned economy.

The reports came after several Western countries introduced measures to curb the proliferation of Chinese technology, particularly in state sectors.

Washington has banned tech giant Huawei from supplying US government systems and strongly discouraged its use in the private sector over fears that security could be compromised.

Britain barred the use of the part Chinese owned TikTok social media app on government phones in March this year, and in 2020 it said it would ban Huawei from its 5G network.

iPhones are assembled in three countries — China, Vietnam and India — with China Apple's best established base among the three.

rc/msh (dpa, Reuters)

A man passes by a compound of the electronics manufacturer Foxconn in Shenzhen, China on September 03, 2022

India helps Apple supplier diversify from China

India helps Apple supplier diversify from China

The iPhone maker's top supplier Foxconn plans to boost production in India, with a new facility in Bengaluru. But the move westward could be beset by red tape and quality control issues.
BusinessMarch 8, 2023
A group of people cross a downed fence following a protest at Foxconn's plant in Zhengzhou, China in this screen grab obtained from a video released November 23, 2022.

Protesters attacked at Chinese Foxconn factory amid COVID-19 restrictions

Protesters attacked at Chinese Foxconn factory amid COVID-19 restrictions

Workers at Foxconn, the largest supplier for Apple's iPhone, were attacked after protesting living conditions. The company is working within a closed-loop system, in line with China's restrictive COVID-19 measures.
ConflictsNovember 23, 2022
North Korean artillery units fire

Kim-Putin meeting: What could a weapons deal look like?

ConflictsSeptember 13, 2023
'Medicane' left Libya trapped between floods and the sea

'Medicane' left Libya trapped between floods and the sea

'Medicane' left Libya trapped between floods and the sea

ClimateSeptember 12, 2023
Maria Ressa: 'We hold the line for our rights'

Maria Ressa: 'We hold the line for our rights'

Maria Ressa: 'We hold the line for our rights'

Human RightsSeptember 12, 202307:16 min
Müller, Völler help Germany rediscover fun factor

Müller, Völler help Germany rediscover fun factor

Müller, Völler help Germany rediscover fun factor

SoccerSeptember 12, 2023
Albin Kurti: No 'eruption of violence' in northern Kosovo

Albin Kurti: No 'eruption of violence' in northern Kosovo

Albin Kurti: No 'eruption of violence' in northern Kosovo

PoliticsSeptember 12, 202310:50 min
Are Middle East investments in the West a threat?

Are Middle East investments in the West a threat?

Are Middle East investments in the West a threat?

BusinessSeptember 11, 2023
Republicans open Biden impeachment inquiry

Republicans open Biden impeachment inquiry

Republicans open Biden impeachment inquiry

PoliticsSeptember 12, 202304:20 min
Chilean President Gabriel Boric

Gabriel Boric: Chile's democracy 'still under construction'

Gabriel Boric: Chile's democracy 'still under construction'

PoliticsSeptember 11, 2023
