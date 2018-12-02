 China and Panama sign partnerships in Latin American first | News | DW | 04.12.2018

News

China and Panama sign partnerships in Latin American first

Panama has become the first Latin American country to sign on to Beijing's vast "Belt and Road" investment initiative.

Xi Jinping at the Panama Canal

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Panama on Monday to sign a range of cooperation agreements and extend China's influence in Central America.

China only opened diplomatic ties with the nation last year, and with the new deals, Panama became the first Latin American country to sign on to Beijing's vast "Belt and Road" investment initiative.

What they agreed upon

President Xi and his Panamanian counterpart Juan Carlos Varela signed 19 deals, including:

  • An extradition treaty
  • An arrangement where China will provide a non-specified amount of non-reimbursable aid to carry out various projects.
  • Memoranda of understanding on commercial, tourist, educational matters. 
  • Other deals on trade, infrastructure and banking.

Read more: China's ambitious foreign policy agenda

Connecting two oceans

Varela thanked Xi for his visit, and recalled that Xi once told him China's economy was an ocean.

"I want to complement those words by saying Panama connects two oceans, and his visit consolidates our country as China's commercial arm and gateway to Latin America," Varela said.

Xi said: "Our bilateral relations have had a strong start after only a year and a half." He wrote in a local paper that the two countries must become "cooperative partners of mutual benefit and shared profits."

aw/rt (AFP, Reuters)

