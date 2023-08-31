  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Gabon
Extreme weather
Ukraine
Law and JusticeChile

Chile begins probing 'disappearances' during Pinochet regime

August 31, 2023

A process has begun to try and determine what happened to those who disappeared during dictator Augusto Pinochet's brutal regime 50 years ago.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Vm5Z
Relatives of victims at a march in July commemorating the victims of Augusto Pinochet's regime. Pinochet ruled between 1973 and 1990.
Relatives of victims at a march commemorating the victims of Augusto Pinochet's regimeImage: Martin Bernetti/AFP

Chile's government launched a program on Wednesday which seeks to determine what happened to more than 1,000 people during  Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship 50 years ago.

"Justice has taken too long," President Gabriel Boric said as he announced the government project at the presidential palace.

"The only way to build a future that is more free and respectful of life and human dignity is to know the whole truth," he said. 

A legacy of abuse

Pinochet seized power in a bloody coup backed by the US on September 11, 1973 and would remain in power until 1990.

During his dictatorship, some 40,175 people were executed, detained and disappeared, or tortured as political prisoners, according to Chile's Ministry of Justice.

Government reports show 1,469 people were victims of forced disappearances, of whom 1,092 were secretly detained and 377 were executed. 

Their remains were never returned to families.

Pinochet died in 2006 at the age of 91, and was never convicted for his role in the crimes. Many have been pushing the government for more answers and accountability.

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

Project to uncover truth, a government first

Until now, the circumstances of those who were declared missing has not been looked into, the weight only carried by bereaved loved ones.

The project, officially known as Truth and Justice, will have a dedicated budget and staff, with investigators tasked with reconstructing the victims' final days.

Earlier this week, the US State Department declassified briefings presented to Richard Nixon, the US president at the time, on September 8 and September 11.

The reports show how we was briefed on Chile's impending coup which was part of the wave of military dictatorships in the region in the 1970s.

In Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, families have also pushed for more information on those who were declared missing during military regimes.

rm/kb (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

People cheer in Santiago's streets

Chile: Independents set for victory in constitution vote

Chile: Independents set for victory in constitution vote

Voters deciding on who will draft Chile's new constitution have widely rejected the country's ruling coalition in favor of independent and leftist candidates. A new constitution was a key demand of the 2019 protests.
PoliticsMay 17, 2021
Women cast ballots in Chile's election

Chileans elect body to rewrite Pinochet-era constitution

Chileans elect body to rewrite Pinochet-era constitution

The weekend poll to pick delegates to revise Chile's dictatorship-era constitution was a core demand of fatal protests in 2019 over social inequality.
PoliticsMay 16, 2021
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A person embraces a soldier following a military coup in Libreville, Gabon

Gabon: Military seizes power after reelection of Ali Bongo

PoliticsAugust 30, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema speaks during their picket against Uganda's anti-homosexuality bill at the Ugandan High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Ugandan could face death penalty under anti-gay law

Ugandan could face death penalty under anti-gay law

Human RightsAugust 29, 202301:40 min
More from Africa

Asia

A protester in Manipur yells and gestures

India: Manipur violence deepens distrust between communities

India: Manipur violence deepens distrust between communities

ConflictsAugust 30, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

A picture of casks with nuclear waste in a storage hall at the Ahaus facility

German nuclear phaseout leaves radioactive waste problem

German nuclear phaseout leaves radioactive waste problem

BusinessAugust 30, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Juxtaposted photos of Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, each sitting at a desk and listening intently to a landline telephone.

Ukraine war: 'Hotline' between the US and Russia?

Ukraine war: 'Hotline' between the US and Russia?

HistoryAugust 30, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

People stage a protest as they wave the Druze flags in the southern city of Sweida, Syria.

Syria protests: New revolution or economic issue?

Syria protests: New revolution or economic issue?

PoliticsAugust 29, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A wave splashes on the coast of the Florida Keys

Hurricane Idalia tears through Cuba before reaching Florida

Hurricane Idalia tears through Cuba before reaching Florida

CatastropheAugust 30, 20239 images
More from North America

Latin America

Opfersuche nach Militärputsch in Chile

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

ConflictsAugust 30, 202301:59 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage