Children of War - Ukraine’s Youngest Victims

Almost one year after the invasion of Ukraine, two thirds of the country’s children are refugees.

Many have experienced the loss of loved ones, separation from family members, the destruction of their homes, fear and the move to a foreign land.

This film is first and foremost dedicated to them: the children of Odesa, Kharkiv, Bucha and Lviv. They tell us what they have experienced, who they miss and how they are doing now. We meet them in kindergartens, tent cities in central Ukraine and in orphanages. Hundreds of thousands have fled to Germany to begin a new life there.

Image: MDR

Like seven-year-old Alisa from Kyiv who, together with her mother, escaped a war that almost took her life.

Psychologists, aid workers, kindergarten teachers and doctors are doing all they can to support these severely traumatized children, to help them regain their trust in the world and return to a life without fear.



