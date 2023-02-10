  1. Skip to content
Image: MDR

Children of War - Ukraine’s Youngest Victims

2 hours ago

Almost one year after the invasion of Ukraine, two thirds of the country’s children are refugees.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NK6I

Many have experienced the loss of loved ones, separation from family members, the destruction of their homes, fear and the move to a foreign land.

This film is first and foremost dedicated to them: the children of Odesa, Kharkiv, Bucha and Lviv. They tell us what they have experienced, who they miss and how they are doing now. We meet them in kindergartens, tent cities in central Ukraine and in orphanages. Hundreds of thousands have fled to Germany to begin a new life there.

DW Dokumentationen
Image: MDR

Like seven-year-old Alisa from Kyiv who, together with her mother, escaped a war that almost took her life.
Psychologists, aid workers, kindergarten teachers and doctors are doing all they can to support these severely traumatized children, to help them regain their trust in the world and return to a life without fear.
 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 13.02.2023 – 18:15 UTC
MON 13.02.2023 – 23:30 UTC
TUE 14.02.2023 – 09:15 UTC
TUE 14.02.2023 – 12:30 UTC
TUE 14.02.2023 – 21:30 UTC
WED 15.02.2023 – 07:30 UTC
WED 15.02.2023 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

TUE 14.02.2023 – 09:15 UTC
WED 15.02.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

 

Rescuers and Adnan Mohammet Korkut's mother surround him after he was pulled largely unscathed from beneath the rubble of a collapsed building in the Turkish city of Gaziantep

Turkey-Syria earthquake: Death toll rises, rescues dwindle

Catastrophe2 hours ago
