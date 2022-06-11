Children for sale in Afghanistan

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Poverty is rampant in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. So much so that ever more Afghan parents have little choice but to sell own children: be it to childless couples, as brides or even to radical Islamist groups, who indoctrinate them as fighters.
Most of the affected children come from internally displaced families: forced to flee from the Taliban or because they could no longer make a living in their home regions. For the affected children, such a situation is unimaginably cruel - But parents also struggle with giving up their sons and daughters. Oftentimes the money doesn’t last, and they stay trapped in the vicious cycle of poverty. A report by Fariba Sahraei and Marc Erath.