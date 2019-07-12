Child marriages in Germany present a challenge for authorities

Germany's well-intentioned "Law to Combat Child Marriage" went into effect on July 22, 2017. At the time, the chances that the law would protect underage children from forced marriage looked good. The new law set the legal age for marriage in Germany at 18.

Moreover, it was designed to allow judges in Germany to retroactively annul underage marriages that took place outside the country even before the law was on the books if the person in question was between 16 and 17 years old at the time of the wedding. In the event that a person was under the age of 16 at the time, the marriage would be automatically annulled.

Yet, the true efficacy of the law has been negligible. At least, that is what a new study by the women's rights group Terre des Femmes has shown. The group's figures show that at least 813 child marriages have been registered across the country since the law went into effect, yet only 10 of those marriages have been annulled.

Read more: Child marriages spike in Philippines violence-marred Marawi city

Unknown numbers of underage spouses

Monika Michell, a consultant on so-called "honor violence" for Terre des Femmes, says it was very difficult to compile the statistics. She says the problem stemmed from the fact that individual states do not have centralized responsible agencies, but rather, are decentralized, with various agencies spread out across cities and precincts.

Furthermore, she says it was exceedingly difficult to locate the responsible agencies in those cities and precincts: "That's why we couldn't put a complete set of numbers together." Michell also believes that the actual number of child marriages is significantly higher than statistics suggest. "Our assumption is that child marriages take place across Germany every weekend," she says.

Michell says most child marriage is a broader phenomenon in Germany than the numbers show

Nevertheless, the group's data suggests the law is being applied very differently from one German state to another. In some states there is one single authority charged with annulling underage marriages, whereas in others there are several. Yet, where there are many offices where a child bride or groom could theoretically ask for help, there is often uncertainty as to which of these is responsible for a given case. In comparison, Berlin documented three instances of child marriage since the law took effect, while Bavaria listed 367 cases during the same time period.

Monika Michell says it is also difficult to investigate the problem because very few of those affected come forward to seek help: "They often don't view such a marriage as forced, because they do not know anything else. Many have grown up in circumstances where this is the norm, or maybe even look at the situation as one that is designed to protect them."

Still, she says the consequences of child marriage can be severe: "The likelihood of teen pregnancy is higher. And those affected run the risk of having to drop out of school, diminishing other long-term perspectives."

Child marriages are most common in India

Numbers worldwide

At the moment, the number of young girls in forced marriages is on the wane. On Friday, the United Nations Children's Fund UNICEF released a report stating that the percentage of women who married before their 18th birthday dropped from 25 to 21% over the past decade. In all, it is estimated that there are currently 765 million minors in marriages worldwide. Of these, roughly 650 million are girls. Some 115 million men now aged 20 to 24 are also estimated to have been minors when they married; of these, approximately one-fifth were 15 years of age or younger.

"Early marriage means the sudden end of childhood and is a violation of children's rights," as UNICEF Executive Director Henriette Fore explained in New York. She says underage marriage forces men to take on adult responsibilities. And an early marriage also frequently leads to early fatherhood. That, in turn, creates more pressure to provide for a family.

The numbers for young women are alarming as well. UNICEF estimates that some 12 million underage girls are wed each year.

Read more: Millions of child grooms forced into marriage, UN says

Proposals for more effective implementation

Monika Michell says that Germany has created a good basis for dealing with child marriage. But, she adds, more transparency is needed. To ensure that, she says each German state needs a responsible authority to deal with the issue. "And each case must be registered with those agencies. That is the only way to make sure precious time isn't lost before authorities act. If too much time passes, minors become adults. Then they have to get active themselves." Michell says most of those affected simply don't have the courage to come forward and speak up.

She says that is also one of the reasons that only 10 child marriages have been annulled in Germany so far. Michell points to laws governing the freedom of movement within the EU as another reason: "If a husband gets a job in Germany, he has the right to freedom of movement. If the marriage is annulled, the wife can lose her residency status because she generally isn't working or earning an income."

That is where an exception to the Law to Combat Child Marriage can apply, blocking annulment if that would create grave disadvantages for the underage spouse. According to Michell, most such instances would be considered hardship cases, allowing the marriage to stand.

Watch video 02:08 Share Escaping abuse in Afghanistan Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3HpDO Escaping domestic abuse and forced marriage in Afghanistan

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.