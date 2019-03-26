 Chicago elects black, gay woman as mayor in historic vote | News | DW | 03.04.2019

News

Chicago elects black, gay woman as mayor in historic vote

Chicago has elected an African-American woman as its mayor for the first time. Lori Lightfoot, who is charged with tackling a gun crime problem that is worse than any other US city, is also Chicago’s first gay mayor.

USA Chicago Lori Lightfoot (Getty Images/AFP/K. Krzaczynski)

Chicago on Tuesday became the largest US city to elect a black openly-gay woman its mayor, in a historic election that saw crime and economic inequality feature as central issues.

Lori Lightfoot won the electoral race against fellow Democrat Toni Preckwinkle, with the city's high levels of gun violence foremost in many voters' minds.

Lightfoot beat Preckwinkle, who is the chief executive of Cook County in which Chicago is located, by a margin of 74 to 26 percent in early voting results.

While Preckwinkle, who is also African-American, promoted herself as the more experienced steady hand, Lightfoot cast herself as more of an outsider and reformer.

Lightfoot, who has never held elected office, is a former federal prosecutor who headed a panel examining the city's policing problems.

Watch video 06:45

Chicago's lost generation

Since 1837, Chicago — the third largest city in the US with some 2.7 million people — has chosen only one other black mayor and one other female mayor, although Lightfoot is the first openly-gay municipal chief executive.

Read more: Baltimore buys back more than 1,800 weapons, including rocket launcher

Among most pressing issues for Lightfoot is a level of gun violence that claims more lives than in other major American cities. The electorate in the Democratic stronghold has also expressed mounting distrust after years of political corruption.

rc/jil (AFP, Reuters, AP)

