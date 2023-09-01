  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Gabon
Extreme weather
Ukraine
SportsGermany

Chess and sexism - can the sport be made safer for women?

Anja Röbekamp
September 1, 2023

Reports of sexual harassment and even violence have shaken chess since mid-February. Those affected are speaking out and are demanding consequences. In the meantime, more and more cases have come to light.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Vo1Y
Werner-Ott-Open des Kreuzberger Sommers im Schachclub Berlin
The seemingly sedate sport of chess has been rocked by sexism allegationsImage: Andreas Gora/dpa/picture alliance

"I guarantee you there is no woman, who'd say she has never heard a stupid remark," Ingrid Lauterbach told DW. The president of the German Chess Federation (DSB) has experienced situations first hand where someone wanted to hug her without consent or give her a kiss on the cheek against her will. Or even worse.

Lauterbach is an international chess champion and has been playing in international tournaments for decades. While she has never experienced any physical assault, she knows the typical comments all too well. The chess world, including the DSB, has to address the elephant in the room - sexism. It exists everywhere and chess had its very own #MeToo moment at the beginning of August.

Open Protest

Affected women in chess rallied together to write an open letter demanding changes. "We female chess players, coaches, referees and managers have experienced sexism or sexual violence at the hands of male chess players, coaches, referees or managers," the letter read. More than a hundred women from around the world have signed it. One of them is German national player Annmarie Mütsch. She recently told the news magazine "Spiegel" that she had cancelled her participation at important tournaments in order to avoid certain people she would rather not meet.

German chess player Annmarie Mütsch at the Schachgipfel 2022
German chess player Annmarie Mütsch was among those signing the open letterImage: Paul Meyer-Dunker

So is chess particularly dangerous for women when it comes to this issue? Grandmaster and DSB spokesperson Josefine Heinemann doesn't think so. "Of course I have been hit on at a chess tournament before and maybe it was a little bit uncomfortable. But I wouldn't classify that as sexual harassment," Heinemann said. According to her, situations like those aren't exclusive to the chess environment, but part of everyday life. It is a problem in society as a whole.

Greater danger beyond the board

There is, however, one big difference in chess: Women are the vast minority, with only 10 percent of all players identifying as female. Women-only tournaments do exist, but if female players want to challenge themselves at the top level, they have to take part in mixed tournaments to progress in their career.

It's also unique to chess that girls sit opposite an older man in a competitive situation, which can sometimes cause irritation if the younger woman wins. "There is often a comment, especially when older men lose to younger girls," Heinemann said.

The grandmaster, however, sees an even greater danger beyond the chess board. "From my point of view, there are already a lot of stupid comments on the internet. Some things I read on there leave me in shock."

Internet provides anonymity and the inhibition threshold falls drastically. Lauterbach also thinks that modern communication channels and chess websites make it easier to get in touch with people against their will. On the other hand, the internet provides a platform for those affected by sexism to fight back.

Shahade as the pioneer

Women no longer want to stay silent. In February, twice US champion and influential chess writer Jennifer Shahade posted on what became X: "Time's up." In that post, she described the sexual misconduct she had allegedly experienced at the hands of chess grandmaster Alejandro Ramirez. 

Within minutes many people responded, detailing similar experiences in the past. Among them was a man, who confessed he had witnessed Ramirez allegedly assaulting a young women in 2011, but he didn't think it was an issue back then. By that time, various abuse scandals had already caused uproar worldwide, so how did apparently no one notice anything in chess? Ramirez says he is co-operating with various investigations and looks forward to giving his side of the story.

Were such allegations just all too common in the past? Mütsch said: "Since I signed the open letter, I've thought more about the incidents I've experienced. I've thought of so many things that I wasn't even aware of before." 

No clear point of contact

American-Canadian chess player and influencer Alexandra Valeria Botez set up an initiative for an anonymous, international database that stores all cases of sexual harassment and abuse in chess worldwide. A reaction she deemed necessary, as there has been no major reaction from the World Chess Federation (FIDE) and except for the Ethics Commission, there is no contact point for those affected by sexual misconduct. 

Headshot of Ingrid Lauterbach, president of the German Chess Federation (DSB)
Ingrid Lauterbach is the president of the German Chess Federation (DSB)Image: Arne Jachmann

The commission, however, wouldn't be the right place to go, according to Lauterbach. She says the commission works very slowly and it would certainly be better to address those responsible face-to-face. She has one wish for the future: "That everyone pays closer attention. The referees and coaches need to pay more attention as well."

Looking ahead, it would be particularly important to get more girls and women into the sport in all capacities and at all levels, she believes. 

The DSB has been working on measures to prevent sexual harassment and violence in the sport since 2021 and wants to expand this concept further. Its website directs users to a contact person solely for this purpose. In Germany, that point of contact is provided by the "Safe Sport Contact Point", which is run by the government, the states and organized sports.

Lauterbach hopes that better education at the grassroots level can change the awareness of sexism in chess. It must be very clear to all that such behavior will not be tolerated. "I think we have to get to the point where the deterrence is so high that no one can allow themselves to do this anymore," Lauterbach said.

This article was originally written in German

Anja Röbekamp x
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Deutscher Schach Bund

www.schachbund.de
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A cannon is fired as Ukrainian artillery division supports soldiers in a counteroffensive

Ukraine updates: Kuleba rebukes counteroffensive critics

ConflictsSeptember 1, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

People gather to watch rescue efforts at a multi-story building

Massive Johannesburg fire leaves dozens dead

Massive Johannesburg fire leaves dozens dead

CatastropheAugust 31, 202301:45 min
More from Africa

Asia

Male students are seen sitting in a classroom a university in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, sitting next to a group of empty chairs hidden behind a white screen

Taliban stop women scholars from studying in Dubai

Taliban stop women scholars from studying in Dubai

ConflictsAugust 31, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

A group of women stand on a piazza; one of them holds a person on the arm who is dressed in a red prison jumpsuit, wears a mask depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin, and has a red-blood like substance smeared on their arms.

Germany: 2023 Aachen Peace Prize recipients

Germany: 2023 Aachen Peace Prize recipients

ConflictsSeptember 1, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

In Niger, protesters demanding the departure of the French ambassador

EU reckons with Africa policy after wave of coups

EU reckons with Africa policy after wave of coups

PoliticsAugust 31, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

People stage a protest as they wave the Druze flags in the southern city of Sweida, Syria.

Syria protests: New revolution or economic issue?

Syria protests: New revolution or economic issue?

PoliticsAugust 29, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

The Nvidia logo

US chipmaker Nvidia strikes AI gold

US chipmaker Nvidia strikes AI gold

BusinessAugust 31, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A grave with flowers and a framed photograph with a man in a suit

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

ConflictsAugust 30, 202301:59 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage