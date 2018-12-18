 Der Spiegel admits star reporter falsified stories ′on a grand scale′ | Fake News | DW | 19.12.2018

Fake News

Der Spiegel admits star reporter falsified stories 'on a grand scale'

Claas Relotius, the winner of the German Reporter Award 2018, admitted to cheating and resigned. Der Spiegel said the incident marked a "low point in the 70-year history" of the magazine.

Spiegel-Reporter Claas Relotius (picture alliance/Eventpress)

Germany’s weekly news magazine Der Spiegel revealed on Wednesday that one of its star reporters had for years falsified stories "on a grand scale."

Less then three weeks ago, Claas Relotius, a 33-year-old staff writer at Der Spiegel, won the German Reporter Award 2018 in the category "best reportage" for a story about a young Syrian boy.

After the fraud came to light, following an in-depth internal investigation, the journalist admitted to cheating and resigned last week. According to Der Spiegel, Relotius' habits came to light when he collaborated on a story at the US-Mexican border with another journalist — Juan Moreno — who both recognized and called out his deception.

Read more: Germany's 'Bild' falls for hoax, unleashes debate on fake news

According to Relotius, "it was not about the next big thing, it was the fear of failure" that made him invent quotes and manipulate the contents of his articles. He claimed the pressure only grew as he won more accolades.

The fact that Relotius' "fraudulent quotes, made up personal details" and "invented scenes at fictitious places" remained undetected for years, makes one ask "questions to the internal organization that must be addressed immediately," wrote "Spiegel Online."

It said the incident marked a "low point in the 70-year history" of the magazine.

Watch video 01:34
Now live
01:34 mins.

US news outlets take a stand against Trump's media attacks

Other media may be affected

Other media may also be affected, since the journalist worked as a freelancer for a string of well-known outlets, including several high-profile German publications and also outlets abroad.

Several of Relotius' articles were about the United States, including alleged abuse in a Florida reform school, an execution in Texas, a border militia in Arizona and a small town in Minnesota. In 2014, he won a CNN Journalist of the Year award for an article about US prisons; it's not clear whether the item in question was genuine.

Der Spiegel is a German weekly news magazine published in Hamburg with a circulation of roughly 840,000 copies; it's among the country's leading political publications.

  • Photo of a woman on a bridge

    Manipulated photos: Can you spot the fake?

    Just a normal scene at a harbor, isn't it?

    Hard to catch, if you don't know what to look for: This picture has been manipulated in numerous ways. Can you find the changes?

  • Photo of woman standing on bridge

    Manipulated photos: Can you spot the fake?

    Don't be fooled

    The most obvious change is the added drainpipe on the lower right of the previous image. But there's more: On the left side, shadows were lengthened. To the right of the woman, fence posts have been moved. Her chin has also been shortened, her forehead smoothed, and her hair is slightly different.

  • A snapshot of a man in a residential neighborhood

    Manipulated photos: Can you spot the fake?

    A snapshot in a residential neighborhood

    Perfectly real, one may think ...

  • A snapshot of a man in a residential neighborhood

    Manipulated photos: Can you spot the fake?

    The original

    ... until you see the original. The shadow does not match the man. His face has fewer wrinkles; also garbage bins and a tree branch have been added in the background.

    Author: Jonas Schönfelder


ev/msh (Reuters, AP)

