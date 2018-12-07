 Charlottesville: White nationalist found guilty of murder for driving car into counterprotester | News | DW | 07.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Charlottesville: White nationalist found guilty of murder for driving car into counterprotester

James Alex Fields Jr. rammed his car into a crowd of people protesting against a white nationalist rally in August 2017. Heather Heyer was killed and dozens were injured.

The car that allegedly plowed through a crowd of protestors marching through a downtown shopping district is seen after the vehicle was stopped by police several blocks away August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Getty Images/W. McNamee)

A white nationalist who killed a counterprotester in Virginia last year was convicted on Friday of first-degree murder and eight other charges.

James Alex Fields Jr. killed one and injured dozens when he drove his car into a crowd of protesters demonstrating against the white nationalist "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville in August 2017.

Along with the murder of Heather Heyers, a 32-year-old paralegal, the state jury in Virginia also found Fields, 21, guilty of aggravated malicious wounding and hit and run. They rejected the defense's argument that Fields was "scared for his life."

Supporting neo-Nazis and the KKK

Prosecutors told the court that Fields attacked the protesters after he witnessed earlier clashes between them and other white nationalists earlier in the day.

Watch video 01:04
Now live
01:04 mins.

Community mourns victim killed in Charlottesville attack

Fields had driven to Charlottesville from his home in Ohio to take part in the "Unite the Right" demonstration, which saw hundreds of neo-Nazi and Ku Klux Klan members march through the university town to protest the removal of a statue of a Confederate War general.

President Donald Trump was widely condemned after he said "both sides" were to blame for the violence.

Adolf Hitler admirer

After his arrest, Fields made a recorded phone call to his mother calling Heyers' mother a "communist" and "one of those anti-white supremacists."

One of Fields' former teachers said the 21-year-old showed a strong interest in Nazi ideology and Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in high school.

The court is scheduled to sentence Fields on Monday. He faces between 20 years to life in prison.

Fields could also face the death penalty if he is tried and found guilty of separate federal hate crime charges.

Watch video 02:16
Now live
02:16 mins.

Trump lashes out after 'blame on both sides' fallout

amp/sms (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Donald Trump criticized for lackluster reaction to Charlottesville violence

US President Trump has been urged to condemn the actions of white supremacists which led to the deaths of three people in Charlottesville. The Virginia state governor called on Trump to "come out stronger." (13.08.2017)  

Three things that make the violence by the extreme right in Charlottesville unique

For researchers of the extreme right in the United States, much of what happened in Charlottesville was not a surprise, but a manifestation of an alarming trend. Still, three important things stand out. (15.08.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Trump lashes out after 'blame on both sides' fallout  

Community mourns victim killed in Charlottesville attack  

Related content

USA Flagge an Jeep in Charlottesville

Charlottesville: Between defiance and new hope 11.08.2018

A year ago, a right-wing extremist march in Charlottesville ended in deadly violence. The US city is still struggling to find the right way to deal with the events. Alexandra von Nahmen reports from Charlottesville.

Filmfestspiele Cannes 2018 | Filmstill «BlacKkKlansman», Spike Lee (USA)

BlacKkKlansman by Spike Lee released 10.08.2018

Donald Trump should definitely watch this film, says director Spike Lee. His newest work BlacKkKlansman references the US president's racial policies.

USA, Washington: Demonstrationen zum Charlottesville-Jahrestag

White nationalist rally in Washington drowned out by counterprotesters 13.08.2018

A white supremacist rally outside the White House a year after the deadly extremist march in Charlottesville has drawn only a few dozen supporters. The event was overshadowed by thousands of chanting counter-protesters.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 