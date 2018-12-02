 Charlotte Prodger wins Turner Prize for smartphone video | News | DW | 04.12.2018

News

Charlotte Prodger wins Turner Prize for smartphone video

British artist Charlotte Prodger has won the prestigious Turner Prize for art with a video shot on an iPhone. The film snippets center on her experiences of coming out as gay.

Turner Prize winner Charlotte Prodger

Charlotte Prodger has won the 2018 Turner Prize, Britain's most prestigious award for art. The 44-year-old received the award for an autobiographical video entitled "BRIDGIT," shot over the course of a year on her iPhone.

Judges praised "the painterly quality" of the work, which questions gender and identity and draws on her own experiences of coming out as gay. "Her work explores issues surrounding queer identity, landscape, language technology and time," judges said.

The 44-year-old artist said she felt "quite overwhelmed" about winning the award. "The stories that I am telling, although they are mine and are personal, are stories that a lot of people -- well, I guess queer people -- have experienced," the Glasgow-based artist said to British broadcaster BBC, upon recieving the prize.

Two people observe BRIDGIT, the London Turner Prize winner of 2018 | Preview (picture-alliance/ZUMA Press/S. Chung)

Politics at the Turner Prize

Among the stiff competition that Prodger faced at this year's Turner Prize were deeply political works.

The London-based Forensic Architecture group used technology to document the deaths of two people in an Israeli police raid on a desert village in "The Long Duration of a Split Second".  

Britain's Naeem Mohaiemen's was nominated for selected films and installations that explored the legacies of colonialism after World War II, while New Zealander Luke Willis Thompson got the nod for a black-and-white silent film of a woman who live-streamed her African American boyfriend's death, after being pulled over by US police officers

The Turner Prize is awarded annually to a UK-based artist and is worth $32,000 (€28,200).

Prodger, who had been working in relative anonymity for 20 years, will represent Scotland at the Venice Biennale next year.

jcg/rt (AFP, Reuters, AP)

