Chancellor Scholz says NATO partners can rely on Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday told the German parliament, the Bundestag, that members of the NATO alliance could rely on Berlin.

With Russia's invasion of Ukraine top of the agendas for three major summits — of the EU, G7 and NATO — Scholz's speech focused on Berlin's support for Kyiv.

The speech came a day after Ukraine confirmed that it had received heavy weapons from Germany.

In his speech, the chancellor also said Germany not only took responsibility for its own security but also for that of its allies. He said this was underlined by a €100 billion ($107 billion) upgrade of the Bundeswehr agreed by both houses of parliament.

"Security is the most fundamental promise that a state owes its citizens," said Scholz, citing a turning point in history.

"The German armed forces will be equipped so it can protect our country and our allies against any attack," Scholz told the parliament. "That is the standard for the new Bundeswehr."

The chancellor said Ukraine was getting the weapons it most urgently needed at the current phase of the war. He said the German government had decided to list all of the weapons it had already sent to Ukraine, as other NATO allies have done.

Berlin had been accused of a slow response to Kyiv's appeals for arms, and slower deliveries of weapons Germany had pledged.

Scholz said negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow remained remote, with Russian President Vladimir Putin apparently determined to unilaterally dictate the terms of any peace.

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht was also due to face lawmakers' questions in the Bundestag on Wednesday.

What's on the agenda for the upcoming summits?

Leaders of the 27 countries of the EU are meeting this Thursday. Their discussions are expected to center around the decision to grant Ukraine and Moldova EU candidate status, the first step in a long process to becoming members of the bloc.

On Sunday, leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations convene to address aid for Ukraine and climate-related policies.

On the agenda of the NATO summit next week, meanwhile, is strengthening the alliance's eastern flank, as well as the issue of Turkey blocking Finland and Sweden's membership bids.

fb/kb (dpa, AFP)