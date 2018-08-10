Chancellor Angela Merkel in Spain for talks on refugees, migrants

The new Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez greeted the German chancellor and her husband in the southern city of San Lucar de Barrameda on Saturday afternoon.

A working lunch with discussions about migration and refugees was planned.

Last Monday, Spain became the first EU country to sign an agreement with Germany for the return of asylum seekers if they had lodged an asylum claim in another EU state.

The two-day visit is expected to include discussions on economic and monetary reform in the EU, the recent NATO summit and European defense.

Chancellor Merkel is to discuss a variety of issues with the new Spanish premier, Pedro Sanchez

A German government spokesman on Saturday said the two leaders were also expected to visit the nearby Donana national park.

Watch video 04:44 Now live 04:44 mins. Share Refugee crisis in Spain Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/32kMW Refugee crisis in Spain

jm/tj (dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.