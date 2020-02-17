 Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur vs. RB Leipzig - live | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 19.02.2020

Sports

Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur vs. RB Leipzig - live

RB Leipzig travel to London for the first time in their first ever Champions League knock-out match. Their opponents went all the way to the final last season. Now however, Jose Mourinho is in charge. Follow live here!

Champions League 2019 | Tottenham Hotspur vs. Olympiacos FC | Harry Kane (picture-alliance/DPPI Media/Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages)

- A first for RB Leipzig
Tonight marks the first ever appearance in the Champions League knock-out stages for the Red Bull-backed side. Their only previous participation in the competition in the 2017-18 season ended with elimination in the group stage, although they did go on to progress to the Europa League quarter-final.

Friendly meetings with Aston Villa and Rangers aside, it's also RB's first meeting with a British team. Coach Julian Nagelsmann has been to England before though. His Hoffenheim team lost to Liverpool in 2017-18 Champions League qualifying and to Manchester City in the 2018-19 group stage.

- Guten Abend! Welcome to DW's live coverage of the Champions League last-16 first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig. Kick-off is at 21:00 CET.

