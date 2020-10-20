Champions League live: Lazio vs. Borussia Dortmund

Lazio 2-0 Borussia Dortmund, Stadio Olimpico

(Immobile 6', Felipe 23')

25' Dortmund floundering here. They've simply not matched Lazio's hunger and sharpness and Lazio are good value for their lead.

23' GOAL! Lazio 2-0 Borussia Dortmund — Felipe makes it two! Slack defending by Dortmund at the corner as Felipe outjumps Piszczek and glances his header beyond Hitz.

22' Big save Hitz! Correa is sent clean through but Hitz stands up and makes a huge stop.

21' Huge chance for Dortmund! Piszczek is the architect, driving forward and slipping the ball through to Guerreiro, who only has Strakosha to beat, but hits it straight at him.

19' Dortmund enjoying a spell of possession, but not really doing anything with it. They look completely out of ideas against a Lazio team that are far superior at the moment.

16' Guerreiro puts in on a plate for Lazio again, who almost get Immobile in again.

15' Another chance for Immobile! This time he tries to adjust his body to take it on his right foot, which gives Hummels enough time to recover to make the block.

14' Immobile gets another glimpse at goal, showing Hummels a clean pair of heels and stinging the palms of Hitz. Lazio by far the better team here. Far greater intensity and purpose to their play. Dortmund need to wake up.

12' Piszczek meets Sancho's outswinging corner with a thumping header, but it's tipped over by Strakosha.

11' Meunier tries to get Dortmund moving, combining with Sancho to earn the first corner of the night.

10' Lazio showing far greater intensity in the early stages. Dortmund, quite frankly, haven't turned up yet.

8' Dortmund really punished for a slugglish start with what was the first meaningful attack of the game. Perfect start for Simeone Inzaghi and his Lazio side.

6' GOAL! Lazio 1-0 Dortmund — Immobile scores! It's an early blow to Dortmund and it had to be their former striker Immobile. A loose ball by Bellingham is seized on by Correa, who quickly finds Immobile, who slips it past Hitz from close range.

5' First hint of an attack coming from Lazio, with Fares getting into a good position on the left but over hitting his cross.

3' Tonight's referee has already issued three red cards this season. Bad news for Ciro Immobile, who is currently serving a domestic ban for a dismissal against Inter Milan recently.

1' KICK OFF — We're off and running in Rome!

Almost showtime!

Dortmund's warm-up is underway...

Immobile force

Ciro Immobile will come up against some old friends tonight. The Italian was signed by Dortmund in 2014 but never settled in Germany, totalling just three goals in 24 appearances. But he has found his form back in his homeland, and last season he amassed 42 goals in 47 appearances for club and country.

Lacklustre Lazio

Dortmund are catching Lazio at a good time. The Italians have made a rather abject start to the campaign, losing two of their three games after an opening day win at Cagliari. A 1-1 draw at Inter Milan was sandwiched by big defeats against Atalanta and Sampdoria.

Team news!

Borussia Dortmund's starting XI in Rome has been announced. Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland and captain Marco Reus all start together. Young Englishman Jude Bellingham also starts and Marvin Hitz keeps his place in goal. Julian Brandt and Gio Reyna are on the bench. Here's the full starting line-up...

Meanwhile, Lazio line up like this...

Previous meetings

These two sides have only met before in European competition, in the 1995 UEFA Cup quarterfinals. Lazio secured a 1-0 win on home soil in Rome thanks to a Steffen Freund own goal, but Dortmund progressed after a 2-0 win at the Westfalenstadion with Stephane Chapuisat and Karl-Heinz Riedle (in injury time) on the scoresheet.

Fun fact

While Dortmund are embarking on a fifth successive Champions League campaign, Lazio are marking their comeback after a 13-year absence. The Italians' most recent appearance in the 2007-08 campaign saw them finish bottom of a group that featured Real Madrid, Olympiacos and Werder Bremen.

Pre-match spotlight: Erling Haaland

In his debut Champions League season, Dortmund’s Norwegian starlet netted a mere 10 goals in eight games. Eight of those goals came during the group stages with Salzburg before he scored a brace for BVB against PSG leaving him at a clip of just over 55 minutes per goal.

Fun fact

Dortmund have only picked up three wins in their last 16 European away matches (D4 L9), all of which have come in the group stages. Their record in Italy doesn’t make for pleasant reading either with just four wins from a possible 16 (D2, L10).

Pre-match spotlight: Ciro Immobile

Striker Ciro Immobile was on the Borussia Dortmund books in 2014-15. He netted just three goals in 24 Bundesliga games, but notched up four in six UEFA Champions League appearances. Since joining Lazio, it’s fair to say he’s rediscovered his shooting boots, with 126 goals in 181 appearances.

Fun fact

Jude Bellingham became Dortmund's youngest-ever scorer on his debut but, given the delayed start to this season's tournament, has missed out a chance to become the club's youngest Champions League appearance maker by 17 days. Giovanni Reyna holds the record after playing against PSG last season aged 17 years and 95 days.

Possible line-up: Lazio

Strakosha – Patric, Acerbi, Hoedt – Milinkovic-Savic – Parolo, Lucas Leiva – Fares, Luis Alberto – Immobile, Correa

Possible line-up: Borussia Dortmund

Bürki - Piszczek, Hummels, Delaney - Meunier, Bellingham, Witsel, Hazard - Sancho, Reus – Haaland