Champions League: Late heartbreak as Hoffenheim exit

Hoffenheim 3-2 Shakhtar Donetsk

(Kramaric 17', Zuber 40' - Ismaily 14', Taison 15', 90+2')

It seems however exciting Hoffenheim are in the Champions League this season, they're very rarely rewarded for their efforts. Not for the first time in their debut group stage campaign, a late goal proved the undoing of Julian Nagelsmann's side.

After an attacking opening, three goals flew in during a wild spell. A one-two on the left allowed Ismaily to creep into the box and his outside-of-the-boot finish took a slight deflection off Havard Nordtveit before nestling into the far corner. A minute later, Taison had space in exactly the same area and curled superbly past Oliver Baumann to leave the visitors reeling.

Superb skill from Andrej Kramaric, who was able to lift the ball in off the far post with a deft touch, got Hoffenheim back in it though. After calming the pace of the game down and nearly conceding a third, Julian Nagelsmann's men got their equalizer just before the break when Stefan Zuber headed in a crossed that was blocked and looped up in the box.

Hoffenheim's lack of experience, not teamwork cost them.

Luck runs out late

The second half was less furious, but became equally challenging for Hoffenheim when Adam Szalai picked up two quick yellow cards. The hosts were reduced to long-range efforts, one of which saw Zuber hit the woodwork. Reiss Nelson came on, and nearly set up the winner but Nico Schulz blazed wide in the box despite having plenty of space and time.

Then Nelson missed a chance himself before Taison hit the post at the other end. With the final minute of the 90 ticking over, Ismaily got on the end of a cross but was also denied by the post as Hoffenheim started to ride their luck.

In the third minute of stoppage time though, that luck ran out as Taison controlled neatly in the box and fired into the bottom corner.

The result means that Hoffenheim need a win against Manchester City and for Lyon to beat Shakhtar if they're to qualify for the Europa League.

