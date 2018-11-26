 Champions League: Late heartbreak as Hoffenheim exit | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 27.11.2018

Sports

Champions League: Late heartbreak as Hoffenheim exit

Despite four goals, four efforts off the woodwork and a red card, it took until stoppage time for a winner to be found in this one. Hoffenheim needed victory to stand any real chance of making the knockout rounds.

Fussball Champions League Spieltag 5 Gruppe F l Hoffenheim vs Donezk Tor 2:3 Taison Barcellos Freda (Imago/foto2press/O. Zimmermann)

Hoffenheim 3-2 Shakhtar Donetsk
(Kramaric 17', Zuber 40' - Ismaily 14', Taison 15', 90+2')

It seems however exciting Hoffenheim are in the Champions League this season, they're very rarely rewarded for their efforts. Not for the first time in their debut group stage campaign, a late goal proved the undoing of Julian Nagelsmann's side.

After an attacking opening, three goals flew in during a wild spell. A one-two on the left allowed Ismaily to creep into the box and his outside-of-the-boot finish took a slight deflection off Havard Nordtveit before nestling into the far corner. A minute later, Taison had space in exactly the same area and curled superbly past Oliver Baumann to leave the visitors reeling.

Superb skill from Andrej Kramaric, who was able to lift the ball in off the far post with a deft touch, got Hoffenheim back in it though. After calming the pace of the game down and nearly conceding a third, Julian Nagelsmann's men got their equalizer just before the break when Stefan Zuber headed in a crossed that was blocked and looped up in the box.

Fussball Champions League Spieltag 5 Gruppe F l Hoffenheim vs Donezk Tor 1:2 - Kramaric (picture alliance/dpa/S. Gollnow)

Hoffenheim's lack of experience, not teamwork cost them.

Luck runs out late

The second half was less furious, but became equally challenging for Hoffenheim when Adam Szalai picked up two quick yellow cards. The hosts were reduced to long-range efforts, one of which saw Zuber hit the woodwork. Reiss Nelson came on, and nearly set up the winner but Nico Schulz blazed wide in the box despite having plenty of space and time.

Then Nelson missed a chance himself before Taison hit the post at the other end. With the final minute of the 90 ticking over, Ismaily got on the end of a cross but was also denied by the post as Hoffenheim started to ride their luck.

In the third minute of stoppage time though, that luck ran out as Taison controlled neatly in the box and fired into the bottom corner.

The result means that Hoffenheim need a win against Manchester City and for Lyon to beat Shakhtar if they're to qualify for the Europa League.

Champions League Results:

Group E:

Bayern Munich 5-1 Benfica

AEK Athens 0-2 Ajax

Group F:

Lyon 2-2 Manchester City

Hoffenheim 2-3 Shakhtar Donetsk

Group G:

Roma 0-2 Real Madrid

CSKA Moscow 1-2 Plzen

Group H:

Manchester United 1-0 Young Boys

Juventus 1-0 Valencia

DW recommends

Costly errors show why Nagelsmann has to leave Hoffenheim

Julian Naglesmann has set Hoffenheim on an upward curve since he took charge. But another Champions League display undermined by indvidual mistakes hints at why he's agreed to move on at the end of the season. (24.10.2018)  

Champions League: Robben, Lewandowski double up as Bayern qualify

Two goals each from Arjen Robben and Robert Lewandowski and a late Franck Ribery strike secured Bayern a much-needed win. Their 5-1 victory over Benfica ensures the German side are in the knockout stages once again. (27.11.2018)  

Related content

Fussball Champions League Spieltag 5 Gruppe E l Fc Bayern vs Benfica Tor 1:0

Champions League: Robben, Lewandowski double up as Bayern qualify 27.11.2018

Two goals each from Arjen Robben and Robert Lewandowski and a late Franck Ribery strike secured Bayern a much-needed win. Their 5-1 victory over Benfica ensures the German side are in the knockout stages once again.

Champions League - Gruppe F - Olympique Lyonnais - 1899 Hoffenheim

Champions League: Hoffenheim stun Lyon with unlikely comeback 07.11.2018

It was another flawed performance by Julian Nagelsmann's side, but this time they rewarded themselves with a point rather than dropping two. Making the knockouts though, looks a long shot.

Champions League - Gruppenphase - Group F - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v Olympique Lyonnais

Champions League: Joelinton rescues dramatic draw but Hoffenheim rue errors 23.10.2018

Despite dominating, three defensive errors cost Hoffenheim their chance of a first Champions League win. Joelinton's injury-time equalizer salvaged a point in a wild match but the German side will rue their mistakes.

