Celebrating humanity with Ludwig van Beethoven

"All people": that was the motto of the 2022 Beethoven Festival in Bonn.

The festival's opening concert, held on August 26 in the Bonn opera house, was inspired by the idea that all people are heroes of their own stories and that music can tell their tales.

Ivan Fischer led the Budapest Festival Orchestra in a special program featuring two contemporary pieces alongside Beethoven's Third Symphony, the "Eroica."

Music for everybody

The program started with a piece by Dutch composer Louis Andriessen, titled "Workers Union." Written in 1975 in the spirit of the era's leftist protest movements, the work expresses opposition to highly regulated conservative structures — both in the outside world but also within the concert hall.

In a clear break with traditional concert practices, the orchestra was already playing as the audience took their seats, and it is street instruments that had the first say. The Budapest Festival Orchestra's percussionists banged away on water jugs and bottles. Some of the musicians wore hard hats while others served as live music stands, walking around onstage with giant copies of the printed music hanging off of them.

A chamber orchestra gradually came together, and looking at the musicians, you could tell they were having a blast performing Andriessen's rather complicated and forceful piece. It was an impressive demonstration of the power that can be released when people come together musically.

The program notes for the piece included the following line: "Only in the case of every player playing with such an intention that their part is an essential one, the work will succeed; just as in the political work."

Macabre mysteries

Hungarian conductor Ivan Fischer, who co-founded the orchestra in 1983, only appeared on stage as the piece's final chords rang out. Was this a small act of compositional protest by Andriessen? An autonomous orchestra rejecting the conductor?

Ivan Fischer shared his thoughts: "The real purpose of a conductor is to maintain unity. But this piece is written in such a way that the orchestra keeps in step with itself wonderfully, like in a march. It's highly rhythmic and pulsating and works brilliantly without a conductor. And then I feel just great, because I actually feel my best when I can sit in the hall and listen."

Conductor Ivan Fischer

Fischer was back to his usual onstage work in our next selection in this episode: György Ligeti's "Mysteries of the Macabre." The piece consists of three arias that come from his opera "Le Grande Macabre." It's creative, searching, somewhat bizarre music — in other words, definitely not what you hear every day. Anna-Lena Elbert, a young soprano from Munich, was singing.

It's definitely possible to draw parallels between the arias and the current world situation. The title of the opera they come from, "Le Grand Macabre," can be translated as "the big macabre" or "the big death."

It refers to the character of Nekrotzar, who claims to be death itself. His goal is to spread fear and horror, and he proclaims that the world is about to end. A totally devious figure on a rogue mission that in no small part recalls Vladimir Putin and his war in Ukraine. At the end of the opera, Nekrotzar returns to the grave, disappearing for good.

Conductor Ivan Fischer played a key role in shaping the concert program. After all, his orchestra was the one performing pieces by contemporary composers Ligeti and Andriessen alongside Beethoven's Third Symphony.

Fischer explained how he came up with the idea to present these specific composers together: "It's very easy to forget that Beethoven was a very modern composer in his time. Now we look at Beethoven as an old music, what we are all familiar with, but it's extremely new, innovative and provoking type of music. So we wanted to put Beethoven in the context of modernity, of something which is equally provoking, equally new and absolutely breaking with earlier traditions."

When in 1983, Fischer and fellow Hungarian conductor and composer Zoltan Kocsis founded the Budapest Festival Orchestra, the ensemble's goal was to perform music at the highest level while simultaneously serving the community, such as through charity projects like a concert series for people with autism. Today, the orchestra is among the best in the world.

The 2022 Beethovenfest in Bonn

The multi-week event kicked off on August 26 with a concert featuring contemporary pieces and, of course, music by Ludwig van Beethoven.

DW Festival Concert host Cristina Burack

A new artistic director was at the helm of this year's festival: Steven Walter. He was born in Germany to American parents in 1986. Walter studied cello, but in recent years, he has largely dedicated himself to cultural management.

The opening concert of the 2022 Beethoven Festival was his first opportunity to present himself and his vision to audiences in Bonn, the city where Beethoven was born.

Walter's goal is to make the festival fresher and more modern, and to diversify both the program and the concert formats. "We want to get creative with classical music. I think that's quite important for the future of the art form, and of course it's in the art form itself. I mean, Beethoven was an immensely creative artist, and it kind of makes sense that a Beethovenfest would be a creative platform for that music. So we try to use the music in all kinds of interesting ways, connecting it to today's world, today's communities, today's spaces."

By selecting Beethoven's "Eroica" symphony, Walter selected one of Beethoven's crown jewels for the concert.

The ABCs of Beethoven Musical genius Beethoven (1770 - 1827) was a child prodigy. But his father, who wanted to make a second Mozart of him, is said to have been harsh when it came to practicing. Ludwig played his first concerto at the age of seven, followed by his first compositions at the age of 12. His true genius was especially evident in his later works, which went beyond the standards of the time — and still inspire today.

The ABCs of Beethoven Pop star Today, Ludwig van Beethoven is one of the most heard and played composers in the world. He was famous during his lifetime, but that wasn't a given for every brilliant composer. One recalls, for instance, the sad fate of Mozart, who was buried in an anonymous grave for the poor. In contrast, 20,000 people attended Beethoven's funeral — that was half of Vienna's city center population back then.

The ABCs of Beethoven First freelance artist During the Baroque and early Classical periods, composers such as Bach, Haydn and Handel, were mostly employed at the court of a prince or king or in church service. Not so with Beethoven: He succeeded in establishing a circle of sponsors who regularly supported him financially. In addition, he reaped income from concerts and the publication of compositions.

The ABCs of Beethoven Compositions His oeuvre is still a never-ending source of inspiration for musicians today. These include nine symphonies, five piano concertos, a violin concerto, 16 string quartets, 32 piano sonatas, the opera "Fidelio" as well as the "Mass in C major op. 86" and the "Missa Solemnis op. 123." Meticulously kept sketchbooks have also been preserved — Ludwig had always noted down his ideas and drafts.

The ABCs of Beethoven The Fifth Symphony Da-Da-Da-Dum. The hammering of the opening motif, consisting of only four notes — unheard of! Today, those sounds are synonymous with Beethoven, and his "Symphony of Fate" is one of the most played classical works. Yet this symphony was not well received at its premiere in 1808: The sounds perplexed the audience. In addition, the orchestra had not rehearsed enough and the theater was not heated.

The ABCs of Beethoven Für Elise It's a 200-year-old catchy tune: as film and on-hold music, as a ring tone, in an elevator. "Für Elise" is one of the most popular piano pieces ever. But what remains unclear: Just who was Elise? Beethoven was often — and mostly unhappily — in love. He never had a wife or family. With "Elise," musicologists believe there are four possible beloveds to whom the cheerful piano piece was dedicated.

The ABCs of Beethoven The Ninth Symphony Symphonies are intended for an orchestra. But for singers? Until then, they had no place on stage. But since Beethoven didn't care much about conventions, he reinvented the genre in his Ninth and last symphony. So in the last movement, not only do singers appear, but an entire choral finale. A few bars of this symphony became the official European anthem in 1972.

The ABCs of Beethoven Deafness It's unfathomable: a composer who can no longer hear his own music. Beethoven's hearing problems began at the end of his 20s. This stroke of bad luck threatened not only his career, but also his social interactions. During a spa retreat in 1802, he was even plagued by suicidal thoughts. His love of music, however, sparked new life in him — and 25 years of highly productive composing followed.

The ABCs of Beethoven Significant places: From Bonn to Vienna Ludwig van Beethoven was born in Bonn. He enjoyed his first appearances, sponsors and mentors there. Today, the city on the Rhine is home to the Beethoven House, which includes a comprehensive archive and the annual Beethoven Festival. At the age of 22, Ludwig moved to Vienna, where he found many supporters. There, he also took composition lessons from Joseph Haydn. He died in Vienna in 1827. Author: Nadine Wojcik (als)



Beethoven originally dedicated his Third Symphony to Napoleon — it even bore his name: "Intitolata Bonaparte" or "Titled Bonaparte" was written on the first page of the score. The composer initially saw Napoleon as the guarantor of liberty, equality and fraternity.

But this changed in 1804, when Napoleon had himself crowned emperor in Notre Dame Cathedral — a move that made Beethoven boil with anger. "He's no different than an ordinary man," the composer supposedly yelled while tearing up the symphony's title page.

Only a single copy of the score exists, and on it, you can see how Beethoven has scratched out Napoleon's name. It's one of the most famous strike-throughs in all of music history.

Music from the homeland

Having previously performed two contemporary works and a Beethoven symphony, the Budapest Festival Orchestra performed an encore with a different tone.

It was a piece from their homeland: the final two movements from Hungarian composer Bela Bartok's "Romanian Folk Dances" for orchestra. Ivan Fischer conducted.

This article was originally written in German.