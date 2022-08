Oksana Lyniv — From Brody to Bayreuth

Oksana Lyniv was born in Brody, Ukraine, in 1978. In 2021, she was the first woman ever to conduct a premiere at the Bayreuth Festival. She has also become an ambassador of sorts for her country after the Russian invasion. In a DW interview in March 2022, she appealed to the Ukrainian culture scene: "Raise your voice! If you don't, the blood of innocent victims will be on your hands."