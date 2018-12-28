 Celebrated artists who took a final bow in 2018 | Arts | DW | 27.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Arts

Celebrated artists who took a final bow in 2018

From Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries fame to "Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin and writer Tom Wolfe, we celebrate those dearly departed musicians, directors and artists whose legacy continues to resonate.

  • Aretha Franklin (picture alliance/AP Photo/A. Sancetta)
    More

    Time to say goodbye: Significant cultural figures who passed away in 2018

    Aretha Franklin

    The "Queen of Soul" died in August at age 76. Her celebrated career was marked by 18 Grammys and 25 gold record releases. Here she is seen here performing at the inauguration gala for President Bill Clinton in 1993. A vocal civil rights activist, Aretha Franklin also sang when America's first black president, Barack Obama, was inaugurated in 2009.

  • Milos Forman (picture-alliance/abaca/V. Dargent)
    More

    Time to say goodbye: Significant cultural figures who passed away in 2018

    Milos Forman

    The Czech-American director, screenwriter and actor emerged as a dissident and new wave pioneer with his 1967 film "Firemen's Ball." A decade later he won an Oscar for directing "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" (1976) starring Jack Nicholson. Forman's Hollywood success peaked with his Mozart biopic "Amadeus" (1984), which again won him the Oscar for Best Director. He died in April 2018.

  • Anthony Bourdain (picture-alliance /F. Gunn)
    More

    Time to say goodbye: Significant cultural figures who passed away in 2018

    Anthony Bourdain

    With his 2000 memoir "Kitchen Confidential," Bourdain went from obscurity to celebrity chef superstardom. He was in France working on his CNN food and travel show "Parts Unknown" in June when he died by suicide. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller," said CNN in a statement after his passing.

  • Singer Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries (Getty Images/AFP/G. Souvant)
    More

    Time to say goodbye: Significant cultural figures who passed away in 2018

    Dolores O'Riordan

    Her inimitable voice helped the band The Cranberries top the charts with their 1993 debut album "Everyone Else is Doing it, So Why Can't We?" It included hits such as "Linger," "Zombie" and "Dreams." The band split in 2003 but later reunited. A planned 2017 tour was cancelled due to O'Riordan's health issues, which included depression and bipolar disorder. She died in January at age 47.

  • Philip Roth (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Drew)
    More

    Time to say goodbye: Significant cultural figures who passed away in 2018

    Philip Roth

    A sarcastic and melancholic chronicler of Jewish middle class life in 20th century America, Roth won the Pulitzer Prize for "American Pastoral," the 1997 novel called a "parable of American innocence and disillusion" by The New York Times. His renown was established with "Goodbye, Columbus," the 1959 novella that won the National Book Award. Over 25 novels followed before his death in May at 85.

  • Stan Lee smiles into the camera (picture-alliance/AP Images)
    More

    Time to say goodbye: Significant cultural figures who passed away in 2018

    Stan Lee

    Marvel Comics pioneer and co-creator of superheroes like Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and The Incredible Hulk died in November, age 95. "We all grew up with giants and ogres and witches. Well, you get a little bit older and you're too old to read fairy tales. But I don't think you ever outgrow your love for those kind of things, things that are bigger than life and magical," he said in 2006.

  • V.S. Naipaul (imago/Leemage/L. Cendamo)
    More

    Time to say goodbye: Significant cultural figures who passed away in 2018

    V.S. Naipaul

    When British author V.S. Naipaul received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2001, the Swedish Academy described him as a "literary circumnavigator." His themes were racism, post-colonialism and human dislocation. Born in 1932 in Chaguanas near Port of Spain, Trinidad, Vidiadhar Surajprasad Naipaul died on August 11, 2018 in London.

  • Burt Reynolds with a cigarette in City Heat (picture-alliance/Everett Collection/Warner Bros.)
    More

    Time to say goodbye: Significant cultural figures who passed away in 2018

    Burt Reynolds

    "Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes," Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted after the actor died in September at age 82. Reynolds got his break in 1962 in the TV western series "Gunsmoke," followed by the lead in the detective series "Hawk." Mega fame came via big screen comedies such as "Smokey and the Bandit" (1977), "The Cannonball Run" (1981) and "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" (1982).

  • Montserrat Caballé smiling (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Albir)
    More

    Time to say goodbye: Significant cultural figures who passed away in 2018

    Montserrat Caballé

    Montserrat Caballé is considered one of the great lyrical voices of the 20th century and probably the most universal Spanish opera singer ever. Her vocal qualities and technique made her a diva on a parallel to others like Maria Callas, Joan Sutherland, Elisabeth Schwarzkopf and Renata Tebaldi. Caballé died on October 6, 2018.

  • Charles Aznavour singing on stage (Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images)
    More

    Time to say goodbye: Significant cultural figures who passed away in 2018

    Charles Aznavour

    Following his death on October 1 at the age of 94, Charles Aznavour's funeral in his hometown of Lille was a state ceremony presided by President Emmanuel Macron and watched by all of France. A great French chanson singer who continued to perform in his nineties, Aznavour was also a composer who wrote world-class songs for the likes of Edith Piaf.

  • Bernardo Bertolucci looks pensively into the distance (picture-alliance/dpa/Sebastien Nogier)
    More

    Time to say goodbye: Significant cultural figures who passed away in 2018

    Bernardo Bertolucci

    Movies like "Last Tango in Paris," "1900" and "The Last Emperor" stirred controversy but made him world-famous. Bertolucci was considered the last of the great Italian auteur filmmakers in the tradition of Federico Fellini. His earlier art films, later transformed into Hollywood epics, won Oscars. His lifetime achievement was honored in Cannes and Venice. Bertolucci died in November at age 76.

    Author: Sabine Oelze (als)


  • Aretha Franklin (picture alliance/AP Photo/A. Sancetta)
    More

    Time to say goodbye: Significant cultural figures who passed away in 2018

    Aretha Franklin

    The "Queen of Soul" died in August at age 76. Her celebrated career was marked by 18 Grammys and 25 gold record releases. Here she is seen here performing at the inauguration gala for President Bill Clinton in 1993. A vocal civil rights activist, Aretha Franklin also sang when America's first black president, Barack Obama, was inaugurated in 2009.

  • Milos Forman (picture-alliance/abaca/V. Dargent)
    More

    Time to say goodbye: Significant cultural figures who passed away in 2018

    Milos Forman

    The Czech-American director, screenwriter and actor emerged as a dissident and new wave pioneer with his 1967 film "Firemen's Ball." A decade later he won an Oscar for directing "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" (1976) starring Jack Nicholson. Forman's Hollywood success peaked with his Mozart biopic "Amadeus" (1984), which again won him the Oscar for Best Director. He died in April 2018.

  • Anthony Bourdain (picture-alliance /F. Gunn)
    More

    Time to say goodbye: Significant cultural figures who passed away in 2018

    Anthony Bourdain

    With his 2000 memoir "Kitchen Confidential," Bourdain went from obscurity to celebrity chef superstardom. He was in France working on his CNN food and travel show "Parts Unknown" in June when he died by suicide. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller," said CNN in a statement after his passing.

  • Singer Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries (Getty Images/AFP/G. Souvant)
    More

    Time to say goodbye: Significant cultural figures who passed away in 2018

    Dolores O'Riordan

    Her inimitable voice helped the band The Cranberries top the charts with their 1993 debut album "Everyone Else is Doing it, So Why Can't We?" It included hits such as "Linger," "Zombie" and "Dreams." The band split in 2003 but later reunited. A planned 2017 tour was cancelled due to O'Riordan's health issues, which included depression and bipolar disorder. She died in January at age 47.

  • Philip Roth (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Drew)
    More

    Time to say goodbye: Significant cultural figures who passed away in 2018

    Philip Roth

    A sarcastic and melancholic chronicler of Jewish middle class life in 20th century America, Roth won the Pulitzer Prize for "American Pastoral," the 1997 novel called a "parable of American innocence and disillusion" by The New York Times. His renown was established with "Goodbye, Columbus," the 1959 novella that won the National Book Award. Over 25 novels followed before his death in May at 85.

  • Stan Lee smiles into the camera (picture-alliance/AP Images)
    More

    Time to say goodbye: Significant cultural figures who passed away in 2018

    Stan Lee

    Marvel Comics pioneer and co-creator of superheroes like Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and The Incredible Hulk died in November, age 95. "We all grew up with giants and ogres and witches. Well, you get a little bit older and you're too old to read fairy tales. But I don't think you ever outgrow your love for those kind of things, things that are bigger than life and magical," he said in 2006.

  • V.S. Naipaul (imago/Leemage/L. Cendamo)
    More

    Time to say goodbye: Significant cultural figures who passed away in 2018

    V.S. Naipaul

    When British author V.S. Naipaul received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2001, the Swedish Academy described him as a "literary circumnavigator." His themes were racism, post-colonialism and human dislocation. Born in 1932 in Chaguanas near Port of Spain, Trinidad, Vidiadhar Surajprasad Naipaul died on August 11, 2018 in London.

  • Burt Reynolds with a cigarette in City Heat (picture-alliance/Everett Collection/Warner Bros.)
    More

    Time to say goodbye: Significant cultural figures who passed away in 2018

    Burt Reynolds

    "Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes," Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted after the actor died in September at age 82. Reynolds got his break in 1962 in the TV western series "Gunsmoke," followed by the lead in the detective series "Hawk." Mega fame came via big screen comedies such as "Smokey and the Bandit" (1977), "The Cannonball Run" (1981) and "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" (1982).

  • Montserrat Caballé smiling (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Albir)
    More

    Time to say goodbye: Significant cultural figures who passed away in 2018

    Montserrat Caballé

    Montserrat Caballé is considered one of the great lyrical voices of the 20th century and probably the most universal Spanish opera singer ever. Her vocal qualities and technique made her a diva on a parallel to others like Maria Callas, Joan Sutherland, Elisabeth Schwarzkopf and Renata Tebaldi. Caballé died on October 6, 2018.

  • Charles Aznavour singing on stage (Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images)
    More

    Time to say goodbye: Significant cultural figures who passed away in 2018

    Charles Aznavour

    Following his death on October 1 at the age of 94, Charles Aznavour's funeral in his hometown of Lille was a state ceremony presided by President Emmanuel Macron and watched by all of France. A great French chanson singer who continued to perform in his nineties, Aznavour was also a composer who wrote world-class songs for the likes of Edith Piaf.

  • Bernardo Bertolucci looks pensively into the distance (picture-alliance/dpa/Sebastien Nogier)
    More

    Time to say goodbye: Significant cultural figures who passed away in 2018

    Bernardo Bertolucci

    Movies like "Last Tango in Paris," "1900" and "The Last Emperor" stirred controversy but made him world-famous. Bertolucci was considered the last of the great Italian auteur filmmakers in the tradition of Federico Fellini. His earlier art films, later transformed into Hollywood epics, won Oscars. His lifetime achievement was honored in Cannes and Venice. Bertolucci died in November at age 76.

    Author: Sabine Oelze (als)


In 2018, comic book fans mourned two of the industry's legends: Stan Lee, the man who invented Marvel Comics, died in November, just a few months after Steve Ditko, the artist and co-creator of various Marvel superheroes such as Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, passed away in June. The creator of the cult Nickelodeon animated series SpongeBob SquarePants, Stephen Hillenburg, also died in November.

Indie rock pioneers 

Dolores O'Riordan had a string of global hits with her band The Cranberries in the 1990s, including "Zombie," a protest song against the Northern Ireland conflict and one of the signature songs of the era.

Following a suicide attempt, O'Riordan was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2013 and drowned in a bathtub hotel in January 2018. The autopsy revealed heavy alcohol intoxication. O'Riordan was 46 years old.

The name Richard Swift is less known, but the musician and composer had a defining impact on the indie rock scene of the past decade and before. The multi-instrumentalist played with the bands The Shins and The Arcs and accompanied the Black Keys on tour. He died from complications related to alcohol addiction at the age of 41.

rapper Mac Miller performing on stage 2012 (picture-alliance/MediaPunch Inc. /J. Gall)

Mac Miller performing in New Jersey

Rapper Mac Miller, another highly gifted musician, was only 26 when found dead in his LA home after a well-documented struggle with drug and alcohol addiction. Miller had just released Swimming, his fifth full-length album, described by Variety as "a simple, stately, poetic autobiography." 

German music fans were also shocked to hear that Demba Nabé, rapper and singer for Berlin band Seeed, died at the early age of 46. 

The final curtain

Film lovers mourned the passing of Czech-American director Milos Forman in April and Italian auteur filmmaker Bernardo Bertolucci in November. French director Claude Lanzmann, one of the great chroniclers of the Holocaust, also passed away in 2018 at the age of 92.

Lanzmann had worked on the epic 1985 documentary "Shoah" for more than 11 years. The nine-hour work recounting the genocide against European Jews focused on contemporary witness accounts. It's a work that remains unparalleled, and for which Lanzmann will not be forgotten.

Tom Wolfe (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Little, Brown and Company/M. Seliger)

Tom Wolfe in 2012

Literary legends

Familiar in his white suits and hat, writer Tom Wolfe coined a reportage style in the 1960s known as New Journalism with books like The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test. He also had a world best-seller with his 1987 novel The Bonfire of the Vanities. The keen observer of America's diverse social milieus died in May at age 88.

Germany also lost a few celebrated literary voices in 2018. Dieter Wellershoff is regarded as one of the most important German writers of the post-war period, composing more than 40 novels, short stories, plays and essays. A founder of the Cologne School of New Realism, he called for a writing style that focused on "everyday life." At the grand old age of 92, a pioneering literary movement passed with him.

Another German cultural trailblazer, Hilmar Hoffman, died this year in June having made history with his call for a "culture for everyone." He founded film festivals, cinemas, museums — and was head of the Goethe Institute.

Click through our picture gallery above to recall a few of the great artists and creators who passed away in 2018.

  • Film still from The Last Emperor.

    Bertolucci: Doyen of film history

    Royal themes

    He loves complicated tales and spares no taboo - and his films are, as such, both poetic and monumental. Amongst his greatest successes was "The Last Emperor," a film about the life of China's Pu Yi - who was called to take the imperial throne when he was just three years of age. The impressive drama won nine Oscars, two of which were awarded to Bertolucci.

  • An image from the Pier Paolo Pasolini Exhibition at Martin-Gropius-Bau.

    Bertolucci: Doyen of film history

    Father figures and role models

    His love of film and literature is largely down to three men: his father, a respected literary and film critic, his neighbor, the famous filmmaker Pier Paolo Pasolini, and the director Jean-Luc Godard. Each would have a profound influence over the young Bertolucci. This picture shows the three men (left to right) in 1969, at a meeting for the movie "Amore e rabbia."

  • Bernardo Bertolucci with Maria Schneiderm. Last Tango in Paris.

    Bertolucci: Doyen of film history

    World fame with erotic drama

    A grieving old man has lustful, but emotionless sex with a young casual acquaintance - 1972's "Last Tango in Paris," starring Marlon Brando, would bring the director great acclaim and fame. In the US, the scandalous film was a box office hit. In Italy, however, Bertolucci and Brando were convicted of "obscenity" and sentenced to two months imprisonment on probation.

  • Film Scene from 1900, from Bernardo Bertolucci

    Bertolucci: Doyen of film history

    Grand vision

    A half-century Italian history in five hours - on the release of "1900", critics berated the director as having "delusions of grandeur." Starring Robert de Niro, Burt Lancaster und Gerárd Depardieu, Bertolucci's 1974 cinema epic tells of the struggle between landowners and peasants in the Emila-Romagna. The film was a "monument to communism", the director later said somewhat mischievously.

  • Cannes Film Festival in 2011. Bernardo Bertolucci

    Bertolucci: Doyen of film history

    From cult to popular

    In the 1980s and '90s, Bertolucci transformed from an elitist filmmaker into a certified successful international director. His disillusionment with the political situation in Italy led the avowed Marxist - also fascinated with Buddhism - in search of other cultures. The result was "The Last Emperor" (1987) - the first western film production ever filmed in the Forbidden City.

  • Film Scene from The Sheltering Sky, from Bernardo Bertolucci

    Bertolucci: Doyen of film history

    Fascination with foreign cultures

    The film "The Sheltering Sky" (1990) led Bertolucci to Morocco and the Sahara. Hollywood stars Debra Winger und John Malkovich play a couple wanting to 'find' one another again - but the story quickly spirals into tragedy. The film adaptation of the novel by Paul Bowles is held up by critics today as a "sensual and overwhelming" masterwork.

  • Film Scene from Little Buddha, by Bernardo Bertolucci

    Bertolucci: Doyen of film history

    Big man, little audience

    One of his most exotic productions is the 1993 film "Little Buddha." His first film which moves away from his usual themes of political conflict, psychology or sexuality, Bertolucci wanted to endear this work to people of all ages. After "Little Buddha," Bertolucci would only make four more films, none of which proved a significant global success.

  • Bernardo Bertolucci in France, filming me and You.

    Bertolucci: Doyen of film history

    Oscars, stars and palm trees

    Throughout his career, Bertolucci received numerous awards, including two Academy Awards, two Golden Globes, the Golden Lion in Venice, the Palme d'Or in Cannes and the European Film Award. Hollywood also paid its dues, issuing him a star on its notorious "Walk of Fame." Although he remains active, following a fall in 2003 the director has been confined to a wheelchair.

    Author: Sabine Damaschke / jgt


DW recommends

New Journalism: Tom Wolfe's pioneering legacy

An insightful observer of American culture across decades, Tom Wolfe, who died aged 88, revitalized journalism and shook up the US literary scene with an inimitable style that has inspired a generation of authors. (16.05.2018)  

Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan dies, aged 46

Dolores O'Riordan, who fronted Irish band The Cranberries, has died suddenly of unknown causes in London. The band rose to international fame in the 1990s for hits including "Zombie" and "Linger." (15.01.2018)  

'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator Stephen Hillenburg dead at 57

His series, the most successful ever to air on the children's channel Nickelodeon, led to two spin-off films and made billions in merchandising sales. Hillenburg announced that he had ALS in 2017. (27.11.2018)  

Stan Lee who co-created Spider-Man Marvel Comics has died

Stan Lee, the pop-culture revolutionary who co-created Marvel Comics, has died. Lee was responsible for creating such comic superheroes as Spider-Man and The Hulk. (12.11.2018)  

Seeed frontman Demba Nabé has died in Berlin aged 46

The singer of the celebrated German dancehall and reggae band has passed away ahead of a planned Seeed tour, and the potential recording of a new album. (01.06.2018)  

Claude Lanzmann, director of Holocaust film 'Shoah,' dies at 92

French filmmaker and journalist Claude Lanzmann, renowned for the nine-and-a-half hour documentary "Shoah," died aged 92. His masterpiece revisited the Holocaust as an event in the present, rather than as history. (05.07.2018)  

Oscar-winning director Milos Forman dies at 86: Czech media

Oscar-winning Czech-born film director Milos Forman, known for "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and "Amadeus," has died aged 86, Czech news agency CTK reported. He challenged the communist regime with his early films. (14.04.2018)  

How art has imprinted Auschwitz on our memory

Auschwitz is symbolic for the death, murder and suffering that occurred during the Holocaust. Our images of the camps, in part passed on through art, are essential to remembering and working through the past. (26.01.2015)  

Richard Swift of The Shins and The Black Keys dead at 41

Cult musician Richard Swift, who played with the Black Keys and The Shins, was known for his musical talent across multiple instruments. He was hospitalized in June for a serious medical condition. (04.07.2018)  

Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci dies at 77

Known as one of the giants of Italian cinema, Bertolucci's films won numerous international film prizes over the years, with "The Last Emperor" picking up nine Oscars. (26.11.2018)  

Lanzmann awarded lifetime achievement award at Berlinale

Claude Lanzmann has accepted a Golden Bear lifetime achievement award at the Berlin Film Festival. The French filmmaker and producer is known around the world for his groundbreaking documentary "Shoah." (15.02.2013)  

US rapper Mac Miller dies aged 26

US platinum rapper Mac Miller was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. He had openly discussed struggles with substance abuse — a topic that features in his lyrics. (08.09.2018)  

Time to say goodbye: Significant cultural figures who passed away in 2018

Artists, writers, musicians, actors: In our picture gallery, we commemorate important artists who died in 2018. (27.12.2018)  

Bertolucci: Doyen of film history

While he couldn't be called overly prolific, Bernardo Bertolucci has very much gone down in film history. His works are sensual and overwhelming - some even show "delusions of grandeur." The celebrated director turns 75. (16.03.2015)  

Advertisement

Film

CineStar IMAX Berlin, Kinosaal (picture-alliance/Keystone/J. Zick)

A review of the 2018 film year

The top award-winning films, the most successful ones and a look back at the topics that dominated film in the past 12 months in cinema.  

News

Statue of Theodor Fontane in Neuruppin (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Kalaene)

Manuscripts of German writer Theodor Fontane restored

Restorers have rescued 13 of Theodor Fontane's original manuscripts, which will be digitized and made available online. The news came ahead of the bicentennial of the 19th century German poet and novelist. 

Music

Stained glass image of Silent Night (DW)

Celebrating 200 years of Silent Night

Austria is showcasing a series of exhibitions to underline the 200th anniversary of the famous Christmas carol that was sung publicly for the first time on December 24, 1818. 

Arts

UNESCO-recognized Bauhaus Dessau building (picture-alliance/ ZB)

Bauhaus in Dessau: What remains 100 years on

Once a city on the cusp of something great, Dessau in Saxony-Anhalt appears to be shrunken in size in 2018. We follow the Bauhaus trailt to the city which once held such potential to see what it feels like a century on. 

Digital Culture

Screenshot aus dem Videospiel „The Last of Us Part 2“ (Naughty Dog)

A mixed bag in the portrayal of LGBTQs in video games

Queer characters in video games still cause a major uproar. This, despite the fact that they've played a role in the games from the very start, as an exhibition in Berlin shows.  