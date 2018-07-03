 Richard Swift of The Shins and The Black Keys dead at 41 | Music | DW | 04.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Music

Richard Swift of The Shins and The Black Keys dead at 41

Cult musician Richard Swift, who played with the Black Keys and The Shins, was known for his musical talent across multiple instruments. He was hospitalized in June for a serious medical condition.

Richard Swift playing the tambourine (picture-alliance/dpa/ZUMAPRESS)

Richard Swift, a cult US singer-songwriter and producer who has been a member of bands such as The Shins and The Black Keys, has died at the age of 41.

"It is with great sadness we inform you that Richard passed early this morning while in hospice, his family near, his favorite records playing," a friend of Swift's wrote on a GoFundMe account that had been set up in his name. The account was established in June after Swift had been hospitalized in Tacoma, Washington, for a serious medical condition.

Swift was a valued studio producer and musician, working with many rock bands while also releasing his own albums and EPs. The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney called him "one of the most talented musicians we have ever worked with."

A member of the indie rock band The Shins from 2011 to 2016, Swift toured with the Black Keys in 2014 as a bassist. Other credits include the Pretenders' 2016 album Alone as well as albums by Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats and Ray LaMontagne.

ct/cmb (dpa, ap)

DW recommends

Avicii family says star DJ 'could not go on any longer'

The superstar Swedish DJ's shocking death at age 28 was mourned by fans and musicians around the world. Avicii's family has said the musician "really struggled with thoughts about meaning, life, happiness." (26.04.2018)  

Rock musician Tom Petty dies after cardiac arrest

Tom Petty, who led the band The Heartbreakers and was part of supergroup The Traveling Wilburys, has died aged 66. Fellow musician Bob Dylan called Petty's death "shocking, crushing news." (03.10.2017)  

Nevermind forever: Kurt Cobain would have turned 50

What would have happened if Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain hadn't killed himself at the age of 27? One thing is clear: He wouldn't be part of the "27 club" of young musicians who died at the height of their careers. (20.02.2017)  

ADVERTISEMENT

Film

Werner Herzog (picture-alliance/dpa)

10 Bavarian filmmakers

For many cinema enthusiasts, Munich is Germany's secret film capital — although not everyone in the country would agree. But many great directors were in fact born in Bavaria. Here's 10 great Bavarian film directors. 

Arts.21

Writer Ivana Sajko from Croatia (Hassan Abdelghani)

10th International Literature Award

Ivana Sajko was born in Zagreb, writes in Croatian, and lives and works in Berlin. Her latest novel has just been awarded the 10th International Literature Prize for international prose translated into German.  

PopXport

01.2012 DW PopXport Quiz

Quiz: the original version of "Sofia"

Take part in our quiz, and you could win great CDs.We'll play a cover version of a German hit, and then you tell us who did the original. This week, it's "Sofia." Was it: a) Álvaro Soler b) Marquess c) Nico Santos We'll be giving away CDs by Kiddo Kat, Kissin' Dynamite, Lary, and Madsen. 

Arts.21

Kultur.21 Beitrag MakeCity berlin (What if: projects )

MakeCity - Innovative urban design

Berlin is transforming beyond recognition. The MakeCity festival for architecture and urban alternatives examines the challenges Berlin faces as it reinvents itself and explores innovative design strategies that maintain its progressive identity. 

Digital Culture

Flaggen der EU vor Europaparlament in Straßburg (picture-alliance//dpa/Tass/A. Vitvitsky)

New EU Copyright Law: Will Upload Filters Destroy the Internet as we Know it?

New copyright filters in the EU: Platforms like YouTube have to filter uploads by users for copyright infringements. Critics fear the end of memes and say this will destroy the internet as we know it. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  