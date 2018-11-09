Stan Lee who co-created Spider-Man Marvel Comics has died

Stan Lee, the architect of the contemporary comic book and the co-creator of superheroes like Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and The Hulk, has died. The Marvel Comics legend was 95 years old.

He was a creative dynamo who revolutionized the comics by introducing human frailties in superheroes.

"I think everybody loves things that are bigger than life. ... I think of them as fairy tales for grown-ups," he told The Associated Press in a 2006 interview.

"We all grew up with giants and ogres and witches. Well, you get a little bit older and you're too old to read fairy tales. But I don't think you ever outgrow your love for those kind of things, things that are bigger than life and magical and very imaginative."

Lee was the top writer at Marvel Comics and later its publisher. He revived the industry in the 1960s by insisting on sophisticated plots, college-level dialogue, science fiction, satire and even philosophy.

Millions of people around the world responded to the unlikely mix of realistic fantasy, and many of his characters, including Spider-Man, the Hulk and X-Men went on to become stars of blockbuster films.

Recent projects he helped make possible ranged from the films "Black Panther" and "Doctor Strange" to such TV series as "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" and "Guardians of the Galaxy."

Lee died early Monday in Los Angeles at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, according to to Kirk Schenck, the attorney for Lee's daughter, J. C. Lee. He had suffered a number of illnesses in recent years.

Lee is survived by his daughter, Joanie. His wife of 70 years, Joan B. Lee, died last year.

Comics' star Stan Lee turns 95 Comics' star Stan Lee turns 95 Born in 1922 in New York, Stanley Martin Lieber is at the center of the Marvel universe. Although he did not establish the publishing house, he is responsible for many of its superheroes - such as the Fantastic Four, Hulk, Iron Man and the X-Men - figures that often challenge heroic archetypes. The new book, "The Marvel Age of Comics 1961-1978," is the perfect introduction to Lee and his work.

Comics' star Stan Lee turns 95 The golden age of comics Written by Marvel author and editor Roy Thomas and published in several languages, the book traces Stan Lee's impact on global pop culture. On 400 pages, it draws readers into the world of "mighty heroes, misunderstood monsters and complex villains" in stories of fantasy, magic, and science fiction, mixing classical epic plots with modern narratives.

Comics' star Stan Lee turns 95 "The Man" and the "King" Although the popularity of comics blockbusters has generated millions of new fans worldwide recently, the newly-published volume intends to appease even Lee's hardcore devotes by including niche characters and stories from behind the scenes. Essays and special segments are dedicated not only to Stan "The Man" Lee but also his colleagues such as Jack “King” Kirby, who did this drawing in 1971.

Comics' star Stan Lee turns 95 Comic legends The book revolves around central Marvel characters: Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four, the Hulk and the X-Men. Large illustrations and many smaller image series represent the many superhero stories Marvel's drawers and writers serve up to a mostly - but not only - younger audience in comics and films.

Comics' star Stan Lee turns 95 The final clash Along with Lee and Kirby, the comics artist and writer Steve Ditko was the third architect of the fantastical Marvel universe. This drawing is titled "The End ... At Last!" and is taken from the last Dr. Strange story Ditko created in July 1966.

Comics' star Stan Lee turns 95 No time for retirement What is Stan Lee's own superpower? Perhaps his tireless attitude. The "founding father of American comics" certainly does not feel like retiring and in 2017 alone played minor roles in four movies based on his characters. In 2018 Lee will make a cameo appearances in "Deadpool 2" and the "Avengers" sequel. Author: Jochen Kürten (jt)



av/jm (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.