Car kills 2, injures several in Trier pedestrian zone: police

At least two people died and ten others were injured in a pedestrian zone in the western German city of Trier, after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday, local police said.

In a press conference, authorities confirmed that the driver was a 51-year-old German man, who had been detained.

"We have several injured people in the pedestrian zone, who were hit by a car. The car is secured, the driver has been detained," police had reported earlier.

Police confirmed the deaths of two pedestrians, adding that at least 10 people have been injured in the incident.

Authorities have asked locals to avoid the scene, while emergency services responded to the incident and carried out their investigation.

Police ask public to avoid rumors

Details were limited initially. The police for the state of Rhineland-Palatinate also asked the public to avoid spreading rumors about the incident.

"Please do not spread speculation. Reliable information can be obtained from the staff of @PolizeiTrier," the police department tweeted.

Trier police has also asked witnesses and others to please not share videos they may have captured at the scene on social media, urging them to send them directly to authorities instead.

This is a developing story, more to follow...

