A file photo of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate at night
The car crashed into one of the pillars shortly before midnight, police saidImage: Christian Ender/IMAGO
CatastropheGermany

Car crashes into Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, driver dead

32 minutes ago

Firefighters and police responded at the scene of the world-famous landmark. Apart from the driver, nobody else has been confirmed dead or injured.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MDfq

One person has died after a car crashed into the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, police said on early on Monday.

The car crashed into a column of the famous landmark at around 23:30 (UTC) on Sunday night. Police have now secured the area.

According to police no passengers were found inside the vehicle.

"Investigations into the driver's identity and what happened are ongoing," Berlin Police said in a statement.

The Brandenburg Gate was built in 1791 and now sits in the center of Berlin.  It is one of the most iconic landmarks in Germany.

zc/kb (dpa, AFP)

Berlin: Brandenburger Tor

The Brandenburg Gate, Berlin landmark

The Brandenburg Gate, Berlin landmark

The Brandenburg Gate — the famous symbol of German unity. Finished in 1791, it was and is the dramatic setting of European history. Currently it's the main stage for the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.
TravelNovember 7, 201915 images
