Car crashes into Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, driver dead

Firefighters and police responded at the scene of the world-famous landmark. Apart from the driver, nobody else has been confirmed dead or injured.

One person has died after a car crashed into the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, police said on early on Monday.

The car crashed into a column of the famous landmark at around 23:30 (UTC) on Sunday night. Police have now secured the area.

According to police no passengers were found inside the vehicle.

"Investigations into the driver's identity and what happened are ongoing," Berlin Police said in a statement.

The Brandenburg Gate was built in 1791 and now sits in the center of Berlin. It is one of the most iconic landmarks in Germany.

