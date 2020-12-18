Visit the new DW website

Brandenburg Gate

The Brandenburg Gate is one of the most significant landmarks in Berlin, symbolizing German and European history, as well as peace and unity.

The Brandenburg Gate was commissioned by King Frederick William II of Prussia and built from 1788 to 1791 in Neoclassical style. It marked the start of a road from Berlin to the town of Brandenburg an der Havel. A quadriga conceived by the sculptor Johann Gottfried Schadow was added to the ensemble in 1793. This sculpture of a chariot drawn by four horses was driven by Eirene, the Greek goddess of peace. During World War II, the Brandenburg Gate was badly damaged, but remained standing. As it was located in the sector occupied and administered by the Soviet Union, the Soviet flag was flown atop the gate from 1945 until 1957, when it was replaced by an East German flag. When the Berlin Wall came down in 1989 and Germany was reunified shortly thereafter, the gate became a symbol of freedom and unity.

Check-in_Shortcut_20201219.jpg Check-in vom 28.11.2020 Copyright: DW

Berlin –  shining lights at Christmas time 18.12.2020

Check-in presenter Nicole Frölich wanders through pre-Christmas Berlin. From Brandenburg Gate over to KaDeWe, and the Memorial Church on the Ku’damm.
Das Bild ist eine Fotocollage (Rayna Breuer/DW Bildredaktion), die nur für die Bildergalerie 30 Jahre Wiedervereinigung genutzt werden darf. Bei Fragen (zB im Rahmen einer Adaption) melden Sie sich bei Rayna Breuer via DW-Mail oder Teams.

Germany before and after reunification 03.10.2020

Germany was divided for years, and much has changed since reunification. Here are some of the biggest changes in pictures from Berlin, Potsdam, Stralsund and other places that have witnessed a remarkable transformation.
11.09.2020, Berlin: Illuminiert ist zum Auftakt des Festival of Lights das Brandenburger Tor. Das Festival of Lights findet bis zum 20. September täglich von 20 bis 24 Uhr statt. Foto: Paul Zinken/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Berlin Festival of Lights kicks off edition 2020 13.09.2020

More than 100 artworks are illuminating Berlin. This year, the 16th edition of the Festival of Lights is dedicated to solidarity and sticking together in the pandemic.
Der Kölner Dom in der Innenstadt von Köln, aufgenommen am 18.08.2006. Foto: Oliver Berg +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Germany's most famous sights 10.02.2020

Tourism in Germany is booming, with 2019 tourism figures hitting records for the tenth straight year. Travelers from Germany and abroad are primarily drawn to the big cities.
An Europas groesstem Chanukka-Leuchter vor dem Brandenburger Tor in Berlin brennt das erste Licht. Es wurde am Sonntagnachmittag (22.12.2019) von dem Praesidenten des Zentralrats der Juden in Deutschland, Josef Schuster und Rabbiner Jehuda Teichtal gemeinsam entzuendet. Mit dem Entzuenden des ersten Lichtes an dem zehn Meter hohen Leuchter begann das achttaegige juedische Lichterfest Chanukka. Bis zum 30. Dezember wird jeden Tag mit Einbruch der Dunkelheit eine weitere Kerze an dem achtarmigen Chanukka-Leuchter entzuendet. Eine neunte Kerze in der Mitte dient dem taeglichen Anzuenden der anderen Lichter. Mit dem Lichterfest Chanukka (hebraeisch: Weihung) feiern Juden den Sieg der Makkabaeer ueber die syrischen Armeen im Jahr 164 vor Christus und die Wiedereinweihung des Jerusalemer Tempels. Weil damals das ewige Licht im Tempel wie durch ein Wunder acht Tage lang gebrannt haben soll, wird an dem Leuchter jeden Tag eine weitere Kerze angezuendet. (Siehe epd-Meldung vom 22.12.2019)

Berlin celebrates start of Hanukkah by lighting biggest menorah in Europe 22.12.2019

Over 2,000 people attended the event at Brandenburg Gate, while Jews in Munich recognized International Holocaust Survivors Night. Religious and political leaders denounced anti-Semitism and far-right extremism.

Check-in vom 09.11.2019 Copyright: DW Schlagworte: Check-in, Shortcut, Berlin, Mauerweg, Mauerfall, Lukas Stege

What remains of the Berlin Wall? 08.11.2019

From Mauerpark through the Brandenburg Gate to the Berlin Wall Memorial and over to the East Side Gallery along the former border; Check-in host Lukas Stege in 2019 took a bike tour along the Berlin Wall Trail. 
Berlin-Mitte: Pariser Platz mit Brandenburger Tor im Abendlicht, Berlin | Verwendung weltweit

The Brandenburg Gate, Berlin landmark 07.11.2019

The Brandenburg Gate — the famous symbol of German unity. Finished in 1791, it was and is the dramatic setting of European history. Currently it's the main stage for the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.
Menschen auf der Berliner Mauer vor dem Brandenburger Tor in der Nacht vom 9. auf den 10.11.1989. Vom 13.08.1961, dem Tag des Mauerbaus, bis zum Mauerfall am 09.11.1989 waren die Bundesrepublik Deutschland und die DDR durch den Eisernen Vorhang zwischen West und Ost getrennt. | Verwendung weltweit

Tracing the division of Berlin 06.11.2019

On November 9, 1989 the border from east to west is suddenly opened. That night, champagne corks pop in front of the Brandenburg Gate. The wall becomes history. DW traces the remnants of the wall that divided Berlin.
View from Hotel Park Inn over Alexanderplatz Square, Berliner Fernsehturm TV Tower, Berlin Mitte, Berlin, Germany, Europe | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Berlin TV tower and more: the top 10 landmarks in the German capital 02.10.2019

Berlin's broadcast tower, the Fernsehturm, is turning 50. The iconic tower is Berlin's tallest landmark, but it is just one among many. Here are the top 10 most distinctive sights in the German capital.

BERLIN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 08: People waving Palestinian and Turkish flags gather in front of the Brandenburg Gate to protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on December 8, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Several thousand, mostly Muslim protesters attended the rally. Meanwhile Palestinians are clashing with Islraeli security forces in the West Bank. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Controversial Palestinian rappers banned from performing in Berlin 25.09.2019

Known for their anti-Israel lyrics, Palestinian rappers Shadi Al-Bourini and Shadi Al-Najjar were due to headline a so-called "solidarity rally" held by Palestinian groups that the Israeli ambassador to Germany opposed.

Elsenbrücke over the Spree river at sunset with people on bikes (picture-alliance/Geisler-Fotopress)

Favorite sightseeing places 20.05.2019

Brandenburg Gate? Alexanderplatz? Berlin Cathedral? Boring! The exciting thing about the following favorite city sights? None are well-known tourist haunts.
24.02.2016 ****Nur als Silhouette ist am 24.02.2016 in Berlin die Quadriga im Licht der untergehenden Sonne zu erkennen. Foto: Paul Zinken/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ © picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken

Typical Berlin: Top ten landmarks to visit 04.04.2019

Landmarks are usually striking buildings or monuments that make a city unmistakable. Here are the top ten of the most beautiful landmarks that are associated all over the world with the German capital.
Bundespresseball in Berlin, 23.11.2018. Eröffnungswalzer Bundespräsident. Copyright: Xander Heinl/photothek.de [Tel. +493028097440 - www.photothek.net - Jegliche Verwendung nur gegen Honorar und Beleg. Urheber-/Agenturvermerk wird nach Paragraph13 UrhG ausdruecklich verlangt! Es gelten ausschliesslich unsere AGB.]

Having a Ball in Berlin 26.11.2018

The highlights of the 2018 German Press Ball. Some 2,300 politicians, journalists, business representatives and celebrities gathered in Berlin's Adlon Kempinksi hotel near the Brandenburg Gate. DW reports from the event.
Check-in 23.09.2017. Aufgenommen von Anne Termeché

Around the Reichstag 28.09.2018

Every year, around three million people visit the Reichstag in Berlin. Check-in presenter Nicole Frölich joins them for a look at the seat of Germany's parliament.

26.09.2018, Berlin: Im Voraus der Feierlichkeiten zum Tag der Deutschen Einheit spannen Gerüstbauer eine durch den französischen Streetart-Künstler JR entworfene Fotocollage von Szenen aus Zeiten der Deutschen Wiedervereinigigung an ein Gerüst vor dem Brandenburger Tor in Berlin. Foto: Anne Pollmann/dpa/ZB | Verwendung weltweit

Brandenburg Gate crowns itself with street art installation 28.09.2018

On German Unity Day, October 3, the well-known street art artist JR will transform Berlin's landmark with a 25-meter-high photo collage. This is intended to commemorate the fall of the Berlin Wall.
18.02.2015 Der Roboter «hitchBOT» steht am 18.02.2015 in Berlin am Brandenburger Tor. Er soll herausfinden, ob ein Roboter auf die Kooperation fremder Menschen vertrauen kann. Er kann Unterhaltungen führen, sich jedoch nicht selbstständig fortbewegen und ist daher darauf angewiesen, von Menschen in deren Autos mitgenommen zu werden. Foto: Jens Kalaene/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ pixel

Hitchhiking robot HitchBOT comes to Paderborn museum 21.08.2018

A well-traveled HitchBOT robot will be on display at the Heinz Nixdorf Museum in Paderborn, Germany. HitchBOT traveled through Germany in 2015, visiting sites such as the Brandenburg Gate and Cologne's cathedral.
